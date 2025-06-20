Sawan Month, also known as Shravan Maas, is one of the most sacred and spiritual months. Shravan maas is dedicated to Lord Shiva and filled with devotion, fasting, prayers, and special rituals. Also, this holy month brings a series of many vital festivals like Hariyali Teej, Kamika Ekadashi, Raksha Bandhan, Shravan Somwar Vrat, and many more. Every festival has its deep spiritual meaning and is observed through rituals, prayers, and a sense of peace and positivity. Well, celebrating all of these festivals will not only strengthen your connection with god and the divine power of the universe. It also fills your homes with joy, blessings, and a more profound sense of cultural tradition. Sawan Maas 2025 starts on July 11 and will continue till August 9. In this article, you will learn about all the main festivals and rituals you need to follow during Sawan Maas. Hariyali Teej 2025 Vrat Katha: Here's the Sacred Legend of Shravan Teej That Celebrates the Divine Union Between Lord Shiva and Goddess Parvati.A

Shravan Somwar Vrat

Date: July 14, 21, 28 and August 4, 2025, all Mondays

Sawan Somwar 2025 falls on July 14, July 21, July 28, and August 4. Every Monday, all devotees of Lord Shiva observe the Shravan Somwar Vrat to achieve marital harmony and spiritual growth. Raksha Bandhan 2025 Dos and Don'ts: Know Rakhi Rituals, Puja Thali Essentials, Vidhi and Other Important Things To Keep in Mind.

Mangala Gauri Vrat

Date: July 15, 22, 29 and August 5, 2025, all Tuesdays

Mangala Gauri vrat 2025 falls on July 15, July 22, July 29 and August 5. This fast is mainly celebrated by all married women, especially on Tuesdays in the Sawan month. The reason behind keeping the Mangala Gauri Vrat is to pray for the well-being and longevity of their husbands.

Kamika Ekadashi

Date: July 21, 2025, Monday

Kamika Ekadashi is a holy fast dedicated to Lord Vishnu. People believe that by keeping the fast, all of one's sins will be washed away, and Lord Vishnu will grant blessings to one.

Hariyali Teej

Date: July 27, 2025, Sunday

Hariyali Teej is a festival celebrated with love and devotion. This day marks the reunion of Lord Shiva and Goddess Parvati. People celebrate it with swings, songs, mehendi, new clothes, and fasting.

Nag Panchami

Date: July 29, 2025, Tuesday

During the Nag Panchami festival, all the devotees worship Nag Devta for their protection and seek blessings for their families.

Kalki Jayanti

Date: July 29, 2025, Tuesday

Kalki Jayanti is a festival that marks the arrival of Lord Vishnu's 10th incarnation, Kalki, to restore dharma.

Shravana Putrada Ekadashi

Date: August 4, 2025, Monday

Shravana Putrada Ekadashi is a special fast observed only by couples to pray for their child and the happiness of their family.

Varalakshmi Vrat

Date: August 8, 2025, Friday

On Varalakshmi Vrat day, people worship Goddess Lakshmi to increase their family's wealth, prosperity, and well-being.

Raksha Bandhan

Date: August 8, 2025, Friday

Celebrating the Raksha Bandhan festival is about acknowledging the beautiful and eternal bond and love between brothers and sisters.

Gayatri Jayanti

Date: August 8, 2025, Friday

On Gayatri Jayanti, all devotees celebrate the birth of Goddess Gayatri, who is the embodiment of the holy Gayatri Mantra.

Narali Purnima

Date: August 8, 2025, Friday

Narali Purnima is a coastal festival mainly celebrated in Maharashtra. During this festival, fishermen offer coconuts to the sea for safe voyages and prosperity.

Hayagriva Jayanti

Date: August 8, 2025, Friday

The Hayagriva Jayanti festival celebration is about honouring Lord Hayagriva, an avatar of Vishnu. People worship him to attain more wisdom and knowledge.

Sanskrit Diwas

Date: August 8, 2025, Friday

Last comes Sanskrit Diwas, a festival of cultural observance that celebrates the rich legacy and importance of the Sanskrit language.

Sawan maas, also known as Shravan month, is one of the holiest times in the Hindu calendar, filled with devotion, fasting, and vibrant celebrations.

