Labor Day 2020 is celebrated in the United States to commemorate and honour the working people, their contributions, achievements and sacrifices on the first Monday of September. The weekend is celebrated with great enthusiasm and it also symbolises the end of summer and beginning of fall. In a world without coronavirus, people would normally visit the swimming pool, hold pool parties and have beach vacations BUT since conditions are different, safety becomes your prime motive. However, this doesn't mean that you cannot celebrate Labor Day amid the coronavirus pandemic. You can surely enjoy the holiday by keeping certain things in mind regarding the social distancing guidelines. Chrissy Teigen Shares Amazing Jalapeño Margarita Recipe That Is Perfect for Labor Day 2020 Weekend! Here's How to Make the Refreshing Drink at Home.

You can enjoy the labor day weekend with some great food and virtual celebrations. As the end of summer 2020 is near you can celebrate in many ways that don't include a physical gettogether to curb the coronavirus pandemic. Here' how you can celebrate the weekend that pays tribute to the achievements of American workers safely amid COVID-19 pandemic:

Virtual Barbeque

Barbeque session with your friends is all the therapy you need, but in situations like these, you can have a virtual barbeque celebration at home.

Swimming With Social Distancing Measures

Many swimming places have opened with social distancing measures in place. You can choose places like that or just take a dip in your pool if you have one.

Virtual Games

Play virtual games with your loved ones to celebrate the day! Choose one of the amazing games available online and have a great time with your pals.

Virtual Events

Many virtual events will take place on this day, since physically people cannot come together on this day. Participate in one of those to celebrate the holiday.

It's typically filled with barbecues, parades and get-togethers with friends. This year the coronavirus has made the holiday feel a bit different: social gatherings are a challenge to navigate, many annual activities are cancelled to avoid the spread of COVID-19, and some students are starting school online.

