Lakshmi Puja 2020 Pooja Items List: Diwali is around the corner, and people have been eagerly waiting for the grandest festival of the year with excitement. This year, the festive event of Diwali will be observed on November 14, i.e. Saturday. Every year, people celebrate the auspicious festival with grandeur festivities. The festival of Diwali celebrates the perfect blend of rituals, traditions, fun, and joy, and is enjoyed by all age-groups. On the day of Diwali, performing Laksmi Puja is said to be the most important part of the traditions. People start preparing for the grand Laxmi Puja days and weeks before its actual date. There are a number of items that one needs to have during the time of Lakshmi Puja, after which it is said to be conducted in the right manner following all the important rituals during shubh muhurat.

Different cultures and geographies have different lists of important Diwali puja items. However, we at LatestLY, bring you a comprehensive list of Lakshmi Puja 2020 samagri, which you will need in this year’s Laxmi Puja you perform at home.

Diwali Puja 2020: List of Items Required in Laxmi Puja 2020 Rituals

New idols of Goddess Lakshmi, Goddess Saraswati, and Lord Ganesha

Earthern lamps

Akshat (Rice)

Roli

Paan

Kumkum

Betel Nuts

Cloves

Coconuts

Dhoop, Kapoor, and Agarbatti

Cardamoms

Mud

Cotton

Kalava

Honey

Curd

Gangajal

Jaggery

Coriander

Fresh fruits and flowers

Barley

Wheat

Sandalwood

Vermilion

Panchamrit

Milk

Dry Fruits

Kheel

Red and white cloth

Perfume

Lotus garland

Conch

Aasan

Thali

Silver and Gold coins

Sandalwood

Havan Kund

Mango leaves

Shri Yantra

Kubera Yantra

What are the Auspicious (Shubh Muhurat) Timings of Lakshmi Puja on Diwali 2020?

Lakshmi Puja 2020 Date –November 14, i.e. Saturday

Lakshmi Puja 2020 Muhurat – 05:37 PM to 07:35 PM

Pradosh Kaal – 05:36 PM to 08:12 PM

Vrishabha Kaal – 05:37 PM to 07:35 PM

Amavasya Tithi Begins – 02:17 PM on November 14

Amavasya Tithi Ends – 10:36 AM on November 15

Diwali Pooja 2020 Rituals: Step-by-step Guide for Perfect Lakshmi Puja 2020

Step 1: Clean your home thoroughly. Make sure that every nook and corner of your house is spic and span. Also, ensure that you sprinkle Gangajal everywhere after you complete your cleaning.

Step 2: Select your Lakshmi Puja spot, and spread a piece of cloth. Make a rice bed on it, and then place the Kalash on it.

Step 3: Gather a couple of betel nuts, a silver coin, rice, mango leaf, and fresh flowers and place it around the Kalash. Cover the Kalash with a thali, and it there where Goddess Lakshmi will sit.

Step 4: Decorate the thali as you like, be it with flowers, turmeric powder, coins, or leaves.

Step 5: Place the Ganesha murti on the right side of the Kalash, and Goddess Saraswati’s murti on the left side of the Kalash.

Step 6: Make a rich spread of all the Lakshmi Puja items mentioned above on the new pieces of cloth, and place it as per the availability of space at the place of worship.

Step 7: Make sure that you sprinkle Gangajal on all the items that you place in the Lakshmi Puja 2020.

Step 8: Light the earthen lamps, incense sticks, dhoop, and kapoor, and start offering all the religious items to the idols of Goddess Lakshmi, Goddess Saraswati, and Lord Ganesha.

Step 9: Start singing prayers in praise of Goddess Lakshmi, Goddess Saraswati, and Lord Ganesha. A lot of people perform aartis and chant special mantras as per their respective cultures as well.

Step 10: Sprinkle Gangajal on all the members performing Lakshmi Aarti at your place of worship. Distribute sweets and Prasad to all the devotees present at the Laxmi Puja.

The festival of lights, Diwali, is almost everyone’s favourite festival. The festive event of Diwali is so grand and pompous that it is celebrated across religious lines. Children love to burst crackers, while adults enjoy meeting their family members and hang out during these festive times. We at LatestLY, wish you and your family a very ‘Happy Diwali 2020’.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Nov 13, 2020 01:01 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).