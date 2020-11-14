One of the most festive and exciting times of the year, the festival of is here. From elders to children alike, people of all age groups anticipatedly wait for the ‘Festival of Lights’ all year long. Diwali or Deepavali is being celebrated today, November 14, 2020. It is the day of Narak Chaturdashi and Lakshmi Puja. Lakshmi Pooja, considered the main festive day of Deepavali falls on Amavasya (new moon day) of Krishna Paksha (dark fortnight) in the Vikram Samvat Hindu calendar month of Ashwin. It is also refered as Badi Diwali or main Diwali. Laxmi Pujan will take place this evening. Diwali is full of festivities and celebrations and to ring in the special occasion, there are special greetings. And so we have got you a collection of new and latest Happy Diwali 2020 and Lakshmi Puja greetings, Happy and Safe Diwali 2020 messages in English, Happy Diwali 2020 images, Diwali 2020 HD wallpapers, Diwali 2020 WhatsApp Stickers, Lakshmi Pooja 2020 images, Lakshmi Pooja Diwali wishes, Laxmi Pujan wishes messages, Laxmi Pooja WhatsApp images, and more.

The five-day festival of Deepavali 2020 begins from November 12 with Govatsa Dwadashi (it is celebrated as Vasu Baras or Bach Baras in Maharashtra and Vagh Baras in Gujarat). However, most states consider Dhanteras as the first day of Diwali, which is then followed by Naraka Chaturdashi or Chhoti Diwali, Lakshmi Pooja on Badi Diwali, Govardhan Puja and Bhai Dooj on next four days. There are other important observances such as Bengali Kali Puja, Tamil Deepavali, Chopda Pujan, Vishwakarma Puja and Gujarati New Year. You can check out the complete Diwali 2020 calendar with the right date, auspicious timings (shubh muhurat) and proceed to download the newest collection of Happy Diwali 2020 greetings, Diwali GIF greetings, Diwali 2020 messages in English, Happy and Safe Diwali 2020 English wishes, Diwali HD wallpapers and more.

WhatsApp Message Reads: May Goddess Laxmi Bless You With Wealth of Love, May God Ganesha Bless You With Food to Give, May Goddess Saraswati Bless You With Knowledge. Happy Diwali!

WhatsApp Message Reads: May the Lights of Diwali 2020 Sparkle Your Life. Have a Happy and Joyful Diwali 2020.

WhatsApp Message Reads: Happiness Is in the Air, Diwali 2020 Is Near. Enjoy the Festival in Full Fervour. Happy and Prosperous Diwali.

WhatsApp Message Reads: Another Year Will Be Over, Another Year Will Come. I Hope and Pray That the Lights of Diwali Illuminate the New Chapter of Your Life. Happy Diwali!

WhatsApp Message Reads: Happiness Is in Air It’s Diwali Everywhere Let’s Show Some Love and Care and Wish Everyone out There Happy Diwali!

WhatsApp Message Reads: May Maa Lakshmi Bless You With Happiness All the Year Through! Wishing You a Happy and Prosperous Diwali 2020

How to Download Diwali WhatsApp Stickers Online?

May the gleam of diyas enlighten your spirit and vanquish darkness from your life. Hope your Diwali is LIT. And if you want an absolutely LIT way to wish your family and friends, go download some cool and colourful Diwali and Lakshmi Puja 2020 WhatsApp Stickers from Play Store. HERE is the download link. What are you waiting for? Just hurry up, download these above Diwali 2020 wishes and images and click on the WhatsApp Stickers link and make your and your loved ones’ Diwali even more fun. Happy Diwali 2020 to you all!

