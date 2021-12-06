December 6, 2021, marks the 66th death anniversary of Bhimrao Ranji Ambedkar, popularly known as Dr. B.R. Ambedkar, the chief architect of the Indian Constitution. The social reformer, economist, thinker, politician, and the first Law Minister of Independent India, Bhimrao Ramji Ambedkar breathed his last while in his sleep and is paid tribute to on this day, regarded as the Mahaparinirvan Diwas. He was considered as ‘The Father of the Indian Constitution.' BR Ambedkar Death Anniversary: President Ram Nath Kovind, Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu, PM Modi & Other Political Leaders Pay Tribute to Babasaheb Ambedkar.

BR Ambedkar was the Chairman of the Constitution Drafting Committee for the constitution of independent India on August 29, 1947. He was also the law minister of India after independence. He had also started fortnightly and weekly papers named ‘Excluded India’, ‘Mook Nayak’, ‘Janta’ to raise voice against the atrocities on Dalits. His first wife was only 9 years old at the time of their marriage.

Mahaparinirvan Diwas:

Babasaheb was regarded as a Buddhist guru because of his great influence in India to eradicate the social scourge of untouchability. Ambedkar's admirers and followers believe he was as influential as Lord Buddha, which is why his death anniversary is celebrated as Mahaparinirvana Divas.

Parinirvana, regarded as one of the major principles as well as goals of Buddhism, is a Sanskrit term that means release or freedom after death. As per the Buddhist text Mahaparinibbana Sutta, the death of Lord Buddha at the age of 80 is considered the original Mahaparinirvana. Owing to Ambedkar’s status as a Buddhist leader, his death anniversary is referred to as Mahaparinirvana Diwas.

President Ram Nath Kovind Pays Tribute To Dr. BR Ambedkar

President Ram Nath Kovind paid floral tributes to Babasaheb Dr B.R. Ambedkar on his Mahaparinirvan Diwas at Parliament House Lawns, New Delhi. pic.twitter.com/nywxlYGFNh — President of India (@rashtrapatibhvn) December 6, 2021

On His 66th Death Anniversary Here Are 10 Interesting Facts About Dr. BR Ambedkar You Probably Did Not Know:

Dr. Ambedkar was the first Indian to pursue a doctorate in economics abroad. The idea to split Madhya Pradesh and Bihar was first proposed by Ambedkar. The states were formed in 1912. Three days before his death he completed his manuscript – The Buddha and his Dhamma. In his later years, Ambedkar suffered from severe diabetes. On December 6, 1956, he died in his sleep at his residence in Delhi. He founded Bahishkrit Hitkarini Sabha (1923), devoted to spreading education and culture amongst the downtrodden. He was the first lawyer belonging to a backward caste. He till date is the only Indian whose statue has been erected alongside Karl Marx in the London Museum. Rajgirh, Babasaheb’s personal library was the world’s largest library with over 50 thousand books. Around the world all Buddha paintings and statues have Buddha’s eyes closed, Ambedkar was the first person to make a painting of him with open eyes. Important Works: Newspaper Mooknayak (1920); The Annihilation of Caste (1936); The Untouchables (1948); Buddha Or Karl Marx (1956), The Buddha and His Dhamma (1956), etc.

