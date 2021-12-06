Prime Minister Narendra Modi, President Ram Nath Kovind, Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu, Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla, LoP Rajya Sabha Mallikarjun Kharge, politicians and leaders in remembering Dr Bhim Rao Ambedkar, fondly known as Babasaheb Ambedkar, on his death anniversary which is also called Mahaparinirvan Diwas.

Dr B R Ambedkar was the chief architect of the Indian constitution. A social reformer, Dr Ambedkar championed the cause of Dalit, women and marginalised communities. He died on December 6 in 1956.

Delhi | President Ram Nath Kovind, Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla, LoP Rajya Sabha Mallikarjun Kharge and other parliamentarians paid tribute to Dr. BR Ambedkar on his death anniversary today pic.twitter.com/HBKbuuIj8H — ANI (@ANI) December 6, 2021

संविधान के माध्यम से समाज के अंतिम पंक्ति में खड़े व्यक्ति को सशक्त बनाने वाले ‘भारत रत्न’ डा. भीमराव अम्बेडकर के #MahaparinirvanDiwas पर सादर नमन। My heartfelt tributes to Bharat Ratna Babasaheb Dr. BR Ambedkar on his death anniversary🙏 pic.twitter.com/IiBMbxvWUn — Kiren Rijiju (@KirenRijiju) December 6, 2021

Remembering father of the Indian Constitution Dr B R Ambedkar on his death anniversary. @RahulGandhi @BhupenKBorah @JitendraSAlwar pic.twitter.com/hpU01P2wKw — Apurba Kumar Bhattacharjee (@ApurbaKrBhatta) December 6, 2021

