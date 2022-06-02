Maharana Pratap Jayanti is observed on the third day of the Jyeshta month of Shukla Paksha of the Hindu calendar. This year, Maharana Pratap Jayanti 2022 will fall on Thursday, June 2, according to the Gregorian calendar. Here's a list of Maharana Pratap Jayanti 2022 messages in Hindi, along with images and HD wallpapers of the brave king of Mewar. You can share these with family and friends on the observance day.

Maharana Pratap Singh was the 13th king of Mewar and was known for his courage and bravery. Maharana Pratap Jayanti is the birth anniversary of this eminent ruler of the 16th century who stood up to the might of the Mughal Empire. As you celebrate Maharana Pratap Jayanti 2022, we at LatestLY have curated HD images and wallpapers that you can download and send to one and all as the greetings for the day.

He was born on May 9, 1540, which is the third day of the Jyeshta month according to the Hindu calendar. Most of the dates are followed according to the Hindu calendar. Therefore, according to the Gregorian calendar, the date falls at May end or in June. He was the eldest of 25 sons and the crown Prince. Here are HD images and wallpapers that you can download and send to all as greetings for Maharana Pratap Jayanti 2022.

Maharana Pratap Jayanti Greetings in Hindi (File Image)

Maharana Pratap is regarded as one of the strongest warriors in Indian history and was 7 feet and 5 inches tall. He would wear a body armour of 72kgs and carry a spear of 81kgs. He had 11 wives and 17 children. He passed away in a hunting accident on January 29 1597, fighting for his nation, people, and honour. Here are HD images and wallpapers that you can download and send as the greetings for this eminent ruler's birth anniversary. Wishing everyone Happy Maharana Pratap Singh Jayanti 2022!

