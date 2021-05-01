Maharashtra Day 2021 Images: The occasion of Maharashtra Day, also popularly known as Maharashtra Din, is around the corner. However, the grandeur festivities that mark the celebrations of Maharashtra Day might not take place this year, as well, due to the rising Covid-19 cases in the state. The event of Maharashtra Day is observed on May 1 to mark the historic event of the bifurcation of the Bombay State into Gujarat and Maharashtra. People can convey their regards by sharing the latest Maharashtra Day 2021 wishes and messages with their loved ones on this auspicious day. For people who are searching for the newest collection of Maharashtra Day 2021 greetings and messages, then you have reached the right place.

Maharashtra Day is observed as a public holiday across the state. To commemorate and honour the occasion, people can share these popular Maharashtra Day 2021 wishes and greetings via WhatsApp, Telegram, Signal, Hike, Snapchat, Instagram, etc. It would be a nice gesture on your behalf to wish people “Happy Maharashtra Day”. There are other ways to send your “Maharashtra Day 2021 wishes” amongst your dear ones. People can also share these amazing Maharashtra Day 2021 greetings and wishes through text messages, picture messages, SMSes, and voice notes too. Not to forget, you will find cute Maharashtra Day stickers and GIFs on WhatsApp and Hike platforms too.

“Happy Maharashtra Day 2021,” “Maharashtra Day 2021 wishes,” and “Happy Maharashtra Day 2021 greetings,” are some of the top trends on social media. People can share these top-trending Maharashtra Day 2021 HD greetings on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Pinterest as well. Individuals can also make videos using a relevant video converter app. With this, you can share Maharashtra Day 2021 videos on Instagram Reels, YouTube Shorts, YouTube, Moj, Roposo, Chingari, etc. If you are searching for the latest and most popular Maharashtra Day 2021 wishes and greetings, then you can stop your search here, as se have got it all covered. You can share these amazing and top-trending Maharashtra Day 2021 messages with your friends, family, relatives, etc. to mark the celebrations of the auspicious day.

Happy Maharashtra Day 2021 Wishes, Greetings, and Messages (Photo Credits: File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: Freedom in Mind, Strength in Words, Pureness in Our Blood, Pride in Our Souls, Zeal in Our Hearts, Let’s Salute the Spirit of Maharashtra.

Happy Maharashtra Day 2021 Wishes, Greetings, and Messages (Photo Credits: File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: Maharashtra Is a Tune. It Must Be Sung Together. Long Live Maharashtra

Happy Maharashtra Day 2021 Wishes, Greetings, and Messages (Photo Credits: File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: United We Stand, Divided We Fall. Stronger We Grow, Higher We Flow! Happy Maharashtra Diwas 2021!

Happy Maharashtra Day 2021 Wishes, Greetings, and Messages (Photo Credits: File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: I Love My Nation, I Love My India, I Love My Freedom, I Love My Maharashtra, Jai Jai Maharashtra.

Happy Maharashtra Day 2021 Wishes, Greetings, and Messages (Photo Credits: File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: Here’s Wishing You, Happy Maharashtra Day, May Prosperity and Goodwill Keep Coming Your Way.

There are grand festivities that take place on Maharashtra Day. There are roadshows, parades, political speeches, community gatherings, etc. that form the part of Maharashtra Day celebrations. The occasion of Maharashtra Day is to pay tributes to those people and efforts that went into the bifurcation of the Bombay State and the formation of Maharashtra and Gujarat. As May 1 nears, we at LatestLY, wish you all a very “Happy Maharashtra Day 2021”. Do share these amazing and most popular Maharashtra Day 2021 wishes and greetings, with your loved ones and make them feel special.

