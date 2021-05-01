May 1 is an important day full of events. We have International Workers' Day or Labour Day, an event celebrated on a global scale. The day will also commemorate the formation of two important states in India – Maharashtra and Gujarat. Maharashtra Day, commonly known as Maharashtra Din, is a state holiday commemorating the formation of the state of Maharashtra from the division of the Bombay State on May 1, 1960. Maharashtrians ring in the day by exchanging lovely greetings, messages and quotes with fellow state people. Ahead of Maharashtra Day 2021, here's a collection of Maharashtra Din images, Happy Maharashtra Day greetings, Jai Maharashtra full HD images, Maharashtra Din Shubhechha messages and wallpapers.

On May 1, 1960, Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru, Yashwantrao Chavan and Sri Prakasa had unveiled a map of the new state of Maharashtra at Raj Bhavan, Mumbai. On this day, Bombay State, a large Indian state created at the time of India's Independence, was dissolved and split on linguistic lines into the two states of Gujarat, with Gujarati speaking population and Maharashtra, with Marathi speaking population. Statehood Days are of utmost importance for the locals. The people of Maharashtra take a lot of pride and ensure to commemorate Maharashtra Day with zeal and fervour. Why Is 'Maharashtra Day' and 'Gujarat Day' Celebrated on May 1 Which Also Commemorates May Day? Everything You Need to Know.

Currently, the second wave of COVID-19 has derailed all plans of extensive celebrations and rightly so as the safety of people's lives is a top priority. Instead of typical Maharashtra Din celebrations that included processions, speeches by political leaders and social functions, one can instead observe the day extending warm wishes of the day online. Take part in virtual celebrations to ensure everyone's safety. Here's a list of Maharashtra Din photos, Maharashtra Din banner, Maharashtra Day status, Maharashtra Din images, Maharashtra Din information, Maharashtra Day 2021 greetings, Happy Maharashtra Day wishes, Maharashtra Day images, Maharashtra Day HD wallpapers, Maharashtra Din WhatsApp status, Maharashtra Day messages, and more.

WhatsApp Message Reads: Freedom in Mind, Strength in Words, Pureness in Our Blood, Pride in Our Souls, Zeal in Our Hearts, Let’s Salute the Spirit of Maharashtra.

WhatsApp Message Reads: Maharashtra Is a Tune. It Must Be Sung Together. Long Live Maharashtra

WhatsApp Message Reads: United We Stand, Divided We Fall. Stronger We Grow, Higher We Flow! Happy Maharashtra Diwas 2021!

WhatsApp Message Reads: Maharashtra Dini Mazya Sarv Bandhu Ani Bhaginina, Maharashtra Dinachya Hardik Shubhechha.

WhatsApp Message Reads: Soneri Suryachi Soneri Kirne, Soneri Kirnancha Soneri Diwas, Soneri Diwasachya Soneri Shubhechha! Maharashtra Dinachya Hardik Shubhechha.

WhatsApp Message Reads: I Love My Nation, I Love My India, I Love My Freedom, I Love My Maharashtra, Jai Jai Maharashtra.

WhatsApp Message Reads: Here’s Wishing You, Happy Maharashtra Day, May Prosperity and Goodwill Keep Coming Your Way.

Happy Maharashtra Day 2021 Greetings: Send Maharashtra Din Messages on May 1 to Celebrate the State

How to Download Maharashtra Day 2021 WhatsApp Stickers Online?

Maharashtra Day is a state holiday and has a significant emotional connection with every person residing in this beautiful state. Greetings and messages in all forms are looked forward to by Maharashtrians. The list of options to wish on Maharashtra Day is special Maharashtra Din 2021 WhatsApp Stickers and Jai Hind Jai Maharashtra WhatsApp Stickers. HERE is the download link. We wish everyone a very Happy Maharashtra Day 2021! Maharashtra Dinachya Hardik Shubhechha.

