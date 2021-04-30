Today, May 1 is celebrated as Labour Day. This day is also celebrated as Maharashtra Day, Gujarat Day & May Day. On this day, Maharashtra and Gujarat, two major states of India celebrate their Foundation Days. The state of Maharashtra was established on May 1. Earlier, Maharashtra and Gujarat were not separate states. Earlier, the Marathi and Gujarati-speaking people lived together in the state of Bombay. However, Maharashtra’s history and traditions can be rejoiced by celebrating the day from home with Maharashtra Day 2021 images and wallpapers. In this article, we bring you Happy Maharashtra Day 2021 wishes with HD images, wallpapers, Maharashtra Din messages, and greetings to share with Facebook, Instagram, and other social media platform. In addition, we have also provided the link to directly download Maharashtra Day 2021 WhatsApp Stickers to send greetings with Maharashtra Day 2021 messages and GIF images.

During the Bombay Reorganization Act, 1960 Maharashtra and Gujarat State were divided into two states. There were many disputes over Bombay in both the states and after that the Bombay was declared the capital of Maharashtra. Since the day cannot be celebrated in large gatherings, people can send Maharashtra Day 2021 wishes to their near ones as a reminder of the state’s beautiful history. Download Maharashtra Day 2021 images with wishes, Maharashtra Din messages, and greetings via SMS or WhatsApp and other online messengers. You can also use the Maharashtra Day 2021 wishes and images as a Facebook post or Instagram feed to share your wishes on a historic day.

Happy Maharashtra Day 2021 Wishes, Greetings, and Messages (Photo Credits: File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: Freedom in Mind, Strength in Words, Pureness in Our Blood, Pride in Our Souls, Zeal in Our Hearts, Let’s Salute the Spirit of Maharashtra.

Happy Maharashtra Day 2021 Wishes, Greetings, and Messages (Photo Credits: File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: Maharashtra Is a Tune. It Must Be Sung Together. Long Live Maharashtra

Happy Maharashtra Day 2021 Wishes, Greetings, and Messages (Photo Credits: File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: United We Stand, Divided We Fall. Stronger We Grow, Higher We Flow! Happy Maharashtra Diwas 2021!

Happy Maharashtra Day 2021 Wishes, Greetings, and Messages (Photo Credits: File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: I Love My Nation, I Love My India, I Love My Freedom, I Love My Maharashtra, Jai Jai Maharashtra.

Happy Maharashtra Day 2021 Wishes, Greetings, and Messages (Photo Credits: File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: Here’s Wishing You, Happy Maharashtra Day, May Prosperity and Goodwill Keep Coming Your Way.

Download Maharashtra Day 2021 WhatsApp Stickers?

WhatsApp makes a great way to send festival greetings a lot more fun and unique. With the creation of WhatsApp stickers, the messenger app has allowed its users to observe a festival significantly. To download Maharashtra Day 2021 WhatsApp stickers, android phone users can visit the Play Store app or click HERE. We hope the above Maharashtra Day 2021 wishes, images, and Maharashtra Din greetings will be useful to you. We know it is a difficult time, but we are all in this together. Celebrate Maharashtra Day 2021 with happiness and cheer with your near ones at home.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Apr 30, 2021 08:22 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).