Mahashivaratri, this time to please Bhole Shankar. This year aka 2021 it is celebrated on March 11. On this day, devotees leave no stone unturned to please Lord Bhole Shankar. Also, known as Lord Shiva for whom on this day processions take place from the temples and people celebrate throughout the night. An important part of this is listening to Bholenath bhajans and bhakti geet also known as hymns. Mahashivratri 2021 Bhojpuri bhajans and bhakti geet from biggies like Pawan Singh, Khesari Lal Yadav and Anu Dubey are highly searched online.

It is said that Lord Shiva should be worshipped in the four parts of the night. On this day, the devotees get lost in the hymn of Lord Bholenath. Bhojpuri Shiva bhajan and bhakti geet are being heard a lot these days. Shiva songs of Bhojpuri singer Khesari Lal Yadav have always been a hit. The joy of Maha Shivaratri is incomplete without Bhole's hymns and fun-filled songs. Mahashivratri 2021 Date, Puja Vidhi, Vrat & Good Luck Rituals: Know More About Shubh Muhurat, Shankar Mantras & Steps to Follow for Bringing in Prosperity to Your Life During Shiv Puja.

Just before Mahashivratri, Bhole's hymns have started trending on YouTube. Bhole baba's bhajans, hymns of Lord Shiva and Bhojpuri songs are highly popular. Veteran Bhojpuri artists and singers Khesari Lal Yadav, Pawan Singh and Nirhua have sung many songs for Lord Shiva which are quite popular all over the country especially Bihar and UP. Let us tell you about the super hit songs which are a rage on YouTube. You can make the atmosphere more devotional by playing these songs on Mahashivaratri. There are many devotees who stay awake all night on Shivaratri and dance fiercely to the tune of DJs.

Mahashivratri 2021 Bhojpuri Bhajans and Bhakti Geet

Actor-singer Pawan Singh's hymns are usually in great demand on Shivaratri. From YouTube here are the best Mahashivratri 2021 Bhojpuri bhajans and bhakti geet from Pawan Singh:

Here's another one from Pawan Singh Called 'Gaura Hans Di Na':

For the fans of Nirhua, we have the songs of the star Dinesh Lal Yadav. On the YouTube channel named Nirhua Music World, you will find many songs by the star. Here you will find many songs of Nirhua in one video:

The YouTube channel Wave Music is also well-known for Mahashivratri 2021 Bhojpuri bhajans and bhakti geet. Here is a song called "Main Tere Dwar Bholenath Phir Se Aayi Hoon" by Anu Dubey:

Today, we also have for you, Maha Shivratri 2021 wishes in Hindi and greetings. Send the latest and most popular Maha Shivratri messages which you will love to share with your friends, family, relatives, colleagues, etc., on this auspicious day.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Mar 10, 2021 05:31 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).