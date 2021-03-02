Mahashivratri 2021 is almost here and on this day the tradition of Lord Shiva Puja four times in the night is observed. On Mahashivratri, it is believed that worshipping Bholenath (Lord Shiva) four times brings relief from all sins and sufferings as well as brings prosperity to the house. Different festivals have their own importance in Hinduism. One of these festivals is Maha Shivaratri. On this day, the union of Lord Shiva and Goddess Parvati is celebrated with great pomp and show. It is believed that Lord Shiva and Mother Parvati were married on the day of Shivaratri. Lord Shiva, also known as Shankar is worshipped with complete rituals and fasting. This year, the festival of Mahashivaratri will be celebrated on March 11, 2021 (Thursday). Let's know what is the auspicious time of Mahashivaratri, Puja Vidhi, Vrat & Good Luck Rituals/

Mahashivratri 2021 Date and Shubh Muhurat

According to Hindu Panchang, the festival of Mahashivaratri is celebrated every year on the Trayodashi Tithi of Falgun month Krishna Paksha. This festival is celebrated as the marriage ceremony of Lord Shiva and Parvati Mata. This year, the Trayodashi date of Krishna Paksha of Phalgun month is falling on 11 March (Thursday). Therefore, this festival will be celebrated on the same day.

Mahashivratri Puja Vidhi & Good Luck Rituals

Get up early in the morning on the day of Mahashivratri and after bathing, take bath and wear clean clothes.

Clean the place of worship and give bath to all the gods.

After this, clean the place where you worship.

Install the statue of Lord Shiva and Goddess Parvati on a clean chauk and bathe in Panchamrit.

After bathing the Shivling too, offer bell-leaf, bhang, dhatura, fruits, sweets, sweet paan etc.

Apply sandalwood tilak to Shivji

Worship Shiva by observing the fast all day.

Meditate throughout the day

According to the belief, Lord Shiva and Goddess Parvati should be worshipped during the auspicious time on Mahashivaratri. On the day of Maha Shivaratri, there is a tradition of worshipping Shiva four times in the night and it is believed that by worshipping these four times on this day, all sins and sufferings are brought to an end and happiness and prosperity in the house also comes.

