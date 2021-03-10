Maha Shivratri 2021 Wishes in Hindi, Images and Wallpapers: The festive season is upon us, and so is the festival of Maha Shivratri (also spelt as Mahashivratri, Maha Shivaratri and Mahashivaratri). One of the biggest festivals for Shiv Bhakts and the Hindu community, Maha Shivratri's occasion is celebrated in high spirits every year. This time, the celebration of Maha Shivratri will take place on March 11, i.e., Thursday. During this festival, some of the top trends are 'Maha Shivratri 2021', 'Maha Shivratri 2021 date', 'Maha Shivratri new wishes', etc. If you are someone who is looking for the top-trending Maha Shivratri 2021 wishes in Hindi and greetings, then you are in the right place. At LatestLY, we bring you the latest and most popular Maha Shivratri messages in Hindi, which you will love to share with your friends, family, relatives, colleagues, etc., on this auspicious day. ‘Maha Shivratri’ – the Festival of Convergence of Shiv and Shakti and Wishes To Celebrate Maha Shivaratri.

People forward several spiritual and religious Maha Shivratri greetings, status, photos and videos on the festive occasion. If you are also searching for viral Maha Shivratri 2021 videos, go a step ahead and make one. All you have to do is save these HD Maha Shivratri images and wallpapers, and convert them using a relevant mobile app. Then, you can share these fantastic Maha Shivratri 2021 videos on Instagram Reels, YouTube Shorts, Moj, Roposo, Chingari, and other video sharing apps.

The atmosphere at the time of Maha Shivratri is electrifying, and given how it will be the first major festival in the year, the festivities will be huge. People can share these Maha Shivratri 2021 greetings and messages via WhatsApp, Snapchat, Instagram, Signal, Hike, Telegram etc. Mahashivratri 2021 Do's and Don'ts: What to DO & NOT TO DO While Observing Maha Shivaratri Vrat?

Another way to convey your festive regards could be by sharing these newest Maha Shivratri 2021 greetings and wishes through text messages, picture messages, voice notes, and even SMSes. Not to forget, you also have amazing and religious WhatsApp Stickers and Hike Stickers which can be shared on respective platforms.

For people who are finding ways to greet their loved ones and elders on the occasion of Maha Shivratri, then you can stop your search here. At LatestLY, you will find the most popular and top-trending collection of Maha Shivratri 2021 greetings which you will enjoy sharing with your near and dear ones.

Maha Shivratri (File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: Maha Shivratri Mubaarak Ho! Apka Aage Ka Saal Mangalmaye Ho.

Maha Shivratri (File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: Jai Shiva Omkara, Har Shiv Omkara. Brahma, Vishnu Sadashiv Ardhangi Dhara. Om Har Har Mahadeva. Aap Pe Shivji Ki Kripa Drishti Bani Rahe.

Maha Shivratri (File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: Jyot Se Aarti Kare, Dudh Se Nehelayen, Aao ISS Shivratri Mein, Shivji Ka Mann Bahelayen! Om Namah Shivay!

Maha Shivratri (File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: Om Tryambhakam Yajamahe, Sugandhim Pushtivardhanam, Urvarukamiva Bandhanan, Mrityor Mukshiya Maamritat, Om Namah Shivay!

Maha Shivratri (File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: Maha Shivratri Ki Hardik Shubhkamnaye!

It is believed that on the occasion of Maha Shivratri, Lord Shiva had performed the heavenly dance, i.e. tandava. Another legend says, on this night, Shiva had preserved the poison in his throat and saved all the oceans, and humanity eventually. Several stories sum up the observance of Maha Shivratri. If you are looking for more information about Maha Shivratri, then click here.

Happy Maha Shivratri 2021 Wishes: Send Messages & Greetings to Seek Lord Shiva's Blessings

As March 11 nears, we at LatestLY wish you all a very Happy Maha Shivratri 2021. We hope you have a great time celebrating the festival, and enjoy this collection of most-loved Maha Shivratri messages and greetings amongst your friends, relatives, etc., on this auspicious day.

