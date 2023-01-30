Gandhi Punyatithi is observed every year on January 30. This day is also known as Shaheed Diwas or Martyrs' Day. Gandhi Punyatithi is also observed as Sarvodaya Diwas, and it is a day to pay homage to all those who sacrificed their lives to make India an independent nation. In 1948, on this day, Mahatma Gandhi was assassinated by Nathuram Godse. As you observe the 75th Gandhi Punyatithi in 2023, we at LatestLY have compiled quotes, messages and sayings that you can share with everyone you know as images, HD wallpapers and SMS. Mahatma Gandhi Punyatithi 2023 Date, Martyrs' Day History and Significance: All You Need To Know About the Father of the Nation on His Death Anniversary.

Mahatma Gandhi played an important role in freeing India from British Rule. He used peaceful and non-violent ways to attain freedom. After India attained independence in 1947, Gandhi promoted peace and brotherhood throughout the nation. He was known for his calm and simple lifestyle. On Gandhi Punyatithi, people remember the great work done by Mohandas Karamchand Gandhi and send various messages and images to one another. Here is a collection of quotes, messages and sayings that you can download and send to your friends and family for observing Gandhi Punyatithi 2023. Share these images, HD wallpapers and SMS on the Mahatma's 75th death anniversary. Mahatma Gandhi Death Anniversary: Sudarsan Pattnaik Dedicates Sand Art to the Father of the Nation.

Gandhi Punyatithi 2023 Quotes, Messages and Sayings

Gandhi Punyatithi 2023 Quotes (File Image)

Quote Reads: A Man Is But a Product of His Thoughts. What He Thinks, He Becomes. – Mahatma Gandhi

Gandhi Punyatithi 2023 Messages (File Image)

Quote Reads: Happiness Is When What You Think, What You Say, and What You Do Are in Harmony. – Mahatma Gandhi

Gandhi Punyatithi 2023 Sayings (File Image)

Quote Reads: The Weak Can Never Forgive. Forgiveness Is the Attribute of the Strong. – Mahatma Gandhi

Gandhi Punyatithi 2023 Images (File Image)

Quote Reads: See the Good in People and Help Them. – Mahatma Gandhi

Gandhi Punyatithi 2023 HD Wallpapers (File Image)

Quote Reads: An Ounce of Patience Is Worth More Than a Tonne of Preaching. – Mahatma Gandhi

On this day, the President, Vice President, Prime Minister and Defence Minister assemble at the Samadhi of Gandhiji and pay respect to Indian martyrs and Mahatma Gandhi. A two-minute silence is observed by people in memory of the martyrs.

