India is observing Mahatma Gandhi's 74th death anniversary (Mahatma Gandhi punyatithi) on January 30, Sunday. It is on this fateful day, Mahatma Gandhi, the Father of the Nation was assassinated by Nathuram Godse in the year 1948. Mahatma Gandhi's death anniversary is also observed as Martyrs' Day, also known as Shaheed Diwas or Sarvodaya Day. To mark this day and remember Bapu, as Mahatma Gandhi was fondly called by every Indian, acclaimed sand artist Sudarsan Pattnaik sculpted a stunning sand art. Martyrs’ Day 2022 Messages for 30 January: Observe Mahatma Gandhi Death Anniversary With Powerful Quotes on Shaheed Diwas, HD Images and Thoughts on Martyrdom.

Sudarsan Pattnaik Pays Homage to Mahatma Gandhi

Paying homage to #MahatmaGandhi ji on his 74th Death anniversary today. I am sharing one of my SandArt .#MartyrsDay pic.twitter.com/njIvaQWsCT — Sudarsan Pattnaik (@sudarsansand) January 30, 2022

Beautiful Sand Art to Remember The Father of The Nation

