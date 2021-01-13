Makar Sankranti 2021 will be celebrated on January 14 like most years. It is the first major Indian festival celebrated in a year by Hindus. Makar Sankranti holds both religious and cultural importance. People observe the festival to show gratitude towards the Sun deity for supporting life on the earth as well as welcome the longer days. It is celebrated under various names in different states following region-specific customs and rituals. Like Pongal in Tamil Nadu, Magh Bihu in Assam, Ghughuti in Uttarakhand, Pedda Panduga in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana. Makar Sankranti is also called Maghi, Sankranthi and Uttarayan and is famous for witness kite flying activity. At the same time, wishes and messages remain part and parcel of festival celebrations. We bring you a collection of Makar Sankranti 2021 wishes, Makar Sankranti 2021 images, Makar Sankranti images, HD wallpapers, Makar Sankranti SMS, WhatsApp Stickers and more.

With few days left for the festival, search engine platforms are flooded with keywords such as Makar Sankranti wishes, Makar Sankranti wishes in Marathi, Makar Sankranti wishes in Hindi, Makar Sankranti wishes in English, Makar Sankranti wishes images, Makar Sankranti wishes in Gujarati, Makar Sankranti wishes to friends, Makar Sankranti wishes 2021, Makar Sankranti wishes in Kannada, Makar Sankranti greetings, Makar Sankranti images, Makar Sankranti SMS, Makar Sankranti wallpapers, and more. Sending festive greetings has become such a major part of our celebrations with families and friends who are unable to get together and celebrate the special day in person.

How to Download Makar Sankranti 2021 WhatsApp Stickers Online?

There are also other ways to send greetings of the day. It is via stickers, fun animated GIFs provided by various apps that you can share with your loved ones while chatting. These stickers are compatible with WhatsApp, the Facebook-owned messaging app. You can download them from Play Store online. HERE is the link to directly land on Lohri 2021 WhatsApp Stickers options, click on it and download them for free.

WhatsApp Message Reads: May Your Life Be Blessed With Love, With Lakshmi With Happiness. Happy Makar Sankranti!

WhatsApp Message Reads: Warm Wishes for You and Your Family for Makar Sankranti.

WhatsApp Message Reads: The Harvest Festival Is Here. May You Have a Wonderful Makar Sankranti.

WhatsApp Message Reads: I Wish You Soar High Just Like the Kites on Makar Sankranti. Happy Makar Sankranti!

WhatsApp Message Reads: Hope You Are Blessed With Peace, Prosperity, and Good Harvest This Makar Sankranti.

A day before Makar Sankranti, Lohri is celebrated in the Punjab region, i.e. Punjab, Haryana, Himachal Pradesh and NCT region of Delhi. Lohri is celebrated on January 13 in most years. Both Lohri and Makar Sankranti is observed in the honour of the Sun God and about marking the end of the worst cold days. While Makar Sankranti is marked with kite flying, Lohri is about lighting bonfires and taking circles around it while making offerings in the form of sweets, til (sesame) ladoos to agni (fire). Let us keep the festive spirit intact in a pandemic. We wish all of you a very Happy Makar Sankranti 2021!

