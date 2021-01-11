Makar Sankranti 2021 Details: The festive occasion of Makar Sankranti is considered one of the most significant festivals for the Hindu community. Makar Sankranti is celebrated to commemorate and worship the Sun God in high regards. Every year, there are widespread celebrations across the country during the event of Makar Sankranti. It is one of those festivals, where people of all communities gather together and have fun. Makar Sankranti is also popularly known as Maghi, Mokor Songkranti, Bhogi, and Mela, in different parts of the country. With Makar Sankranti 2021, there’s a lot to find about the auspicious festival. If you are searching for the latest information about Makar Sankranti 2021 – its date, significance, and celebrations, then you have arrived at the right place. At LatestLY, you will be finding all the auspicious and religious details about Makar Sankranti 2021. You can share with your loved ones on WhatsApp, Facebook, Twitter, Hike, Telegram, Instagram, Snapchat, etc.

What is the date of Makar Sankranti 2021?

The festival of Makar Sankranti is celebrated in the lunar month of Magha as per the Hindu Samwat calendar. As per the Gregorian calendar, the date falls on January 14, and January 15 at times. However, Makar Sankranti 2021 will be observed on January 14, which will fall on Thursday.

How are the Celebrations during Makar Sankranti?

The occasion of Makar Sankranti is observed with enthusiasm and grandeur festivities. People decorate their houses with fresh flowers and other beautiful decorations. People sing, dance, and visit places asking for treats. There are cultural and fun-fairs organised in the villages, too. Makar Sankranti 2021 Easy Rangoli Designs: Stunning Pookalam Ideas, Muggulu Patterns and Simple Kite Rangoli, Watch DIY Videos to Adore Your House on Sankranthi.

Kite-flying competitions are the mainstays of Makar Sankranti festival. The kite-flying is seen majorly in Gujarat and Maharashtra. Not to forget, there are bonfires, feasts, and other cultural programs, too, that mark the celebrations of the day.

What is the Significance of Makar Sankranti 2021?

The festival of Makar Sankranti marks the end of the winter solstice in the country. The occasion of Makar Sankranti is dedicated to the Sun God. One of the essential things about Makar Sankranti is that people are ready to leave the religion lines behind and celebrate the festival with the feeling of oneness. People are seen singing, dancing, and even flying a kite together on this auspicious day. Makar Sankranti 2021: Which Manja Thread to Use to Fly Kites? Watch DIY Video to Make Kite-Flying Thread At Home.

It is said that people who take a dip in the river, especially Ganga, Yamuna, Krishna, Godavari, and Kaveri, then the Sun God himself absolves them of their past sins. They are also blessed with immense wealth, health, and prosperity.

The festival of Makar Sankranti is known as Pedda Panduga in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana; Makara Sankranti in Maharashtra, Gujarat Karnataka; Pongal in Tamil Nadu; Magh Bihu in Assam.

As January 14 nears, we at LatestLY wish you and your family a very Happy Makar Sankranti 2021.

