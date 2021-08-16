Chingam is the first month in the Malayalam Calendar called Kolla Varsham. Chingam 1 is therefore celebrated as Malayalam New Year by many people across the world. Malayalam New Year 2021 will be commemorated on August 17. This celebration is filled with various rituals, including preparing delicious delicacies for a feast, dressing up and visiting temples to celebrate the beginning of a new year. The date of the Malayalam New Year is considered to be different amongst different Malayali communities. However, as we prepare to celebrate Chingam 1, 2021, here is everything you need to know about this commemoration, the significance of Malayalam New Year and how it is celebrated. Happy Malayalam New Year Images and Chingam 1 HD Wallpapers For Free Download Online.

When is Malayalam New Year 2021?

Many people who follow the KollaVarsham Calendar celebrate the Malayalam New Year on Chingam 1. For these people, Malayalam New Year 2021 falls on August 17. However, there are many who believe that Vishu Kani is the day of the New Year for Malayalis. This is the reason that Chingal 1 is not celebrated by Keralites across the world as New Year.

Significance of Chingam 1

Chingam is the month of the Malayalam Calendar, which usually falls in August. It usually falls around the Onam Harvest festival and is celebrated with great zeal and enthusiasm by many. The celebration of Malayalam New Year on Chingam 1 is said to be extremely auspicious. Many people believe that this day offers them the chance to begin afresh and pray for a prosperous and kind year ahead.

How is Malayalam New Year celebrated?

Like other Hindu New Year celebrations, Chingam 1 is welcomed by preparing various sweets and other delicacies. Many people indulge in a feast, dress up in new clothes and often visit temples to offer their prayers to the almighty. Having family get-togethers and celebrating this day as a community is also a common practice.

We hope that this Chingam 1 brings with it a fresh start and a year that makes you more compassionate, kind and gives you all the prosperity you deserve. Happy Malayalam New Year 2021!

