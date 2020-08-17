It's a joyous occasion for every Malayali as it marks the celebration of Malayalam New Year 2020. According to the Malayalam calendar, today marks the first day of Chingam, which is the first month. It is the same month that celebrates the festival of Onam. Also called as Puthuvarsham, it is a day of new beginnings. And every celebration is incomplete without sending out wishes, messages and greetings to friends and family. On this Malayalam New Year 2020, we have got a collection of Happy New Year 2020 images and Chingam wallpapers all for free download. You can use these as messages and greetings to share over Facebook, Instagram or WhatsApp. PM Narendra Modi Extends Chingam Wishes to People of Kerala, Wishes Them Success, Good Health and Prosperity for Malayalam New Year.

The beginning of Chingam is an important day in the state of Kerala. In the olden days, it was looked as the end of torrential rains and the beginning of sunny and brighter days ahead. There is another observance of Vishu which also celebrates the Malayalam new year. But that is in the month of Medam according to the solar calendar. August 17 marks Chingam 1, a day of great significance to the farmers. It is also referred to as Aandu Pirappu and represents activeness, prosperity and harvest after the rains. On this day, we give you some beautiful messages, images and wallpapers for free download.

Vishu Ashamsakal (Photo Credits: File Image)

Message Reads: On the joyous occasion of Malayalam New Year, here's praying that Unni Krishnan blesses you with good health, wealth, peace and prosperity.

Message Reads: Hope this New Year, ushers in hope, a renewed confidence and the will power to fight all odds and emerge as a winner. Here's extending my warm greetings to you and your loved ones.

Malayalam New Year (Photo Credits: File Image)

Message Reads: Happy Malayalam New Year 2020 to All Friends and Family!

Happy Chingam (Photo Credits: File Image)

Message Reads: Happy Chingam to Everyone!

Happy New Year GIFs

You can download these images and HD wallpapers for free and send them to your Keralite friends and family. This time because of the pandemic the celebrations of most festivals have turned virtual. So sending across greetings and messages over social media is one way of bringing in the celebrations. Wishing all our Malayali friends and readers, Happy Chingam 1!

