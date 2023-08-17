Chingam 1 refers to the first day of the Malayalam month of Chingam, which is the first month in the Malayalam calendar. Chingam usually falls in August or September, and Chingam 1 marks the beginning of the new year in the Kollavarsham, the traditional calendar system followed in the Indian state of Kerala. Here is a collection of Malayalam New Year 2023 messages, Chingam 1 2023 wishes, Malayalam New Year 2023 greetings and HD wallpapers that you can download and share with all your near and dear ones to wish them on this auspicious day. Chingam 1 2023 Wishes & Malayalam New Year Greetings: WhatsApp Messages, Images, HD Wallpapers and SMS to Share With Your Loved Ones.

Chingam 1, 2023, will be observed on Thursday, August 17. It is an essential day in Kerala, celebrated as the Malayalam New Year's Day, similar to Vishu. On this day, people engage in various traditional rituals and festivities, and it is considered an auspicious time for new beginnings. Just like in Vishu, there may be arrangements of auspicious items and the giving of Vishukkaineettam (gifts of money) to younger family members.

In addition to being New Year's Day, Chingam 1 is also associated with the harvest season, and it marks the beginning of the Onam, one of the most significant cultural festivals in Kerala. Onam is a ten-day harvest festival that celebrates the mythical King Mahabali and the prosperity and unity of the people of Kerala. During the Onam festival, people decorate their homes with intricate floral arrangements called Pookkalam, participate in traditional games and cultural performances, and enjoy elaborate feasts known as Onasadya. The festival brings together families, communities, and various conventional art and entertainment forms.

Malayalam New Year 2023 Wishes and Greetings

Chingam 1 2023 Greetings (File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: The Malayalam New Year Chingam 1 Is Here. It Is the Time To Celebrate a New Beginning. Wishing You the Greetings of the Colourful and Auspicious Day.

Chingam 1 2023 Greetings (File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: This Malayalam New Year, Let Us Hope for a Bright, Peaceful and Healthy Future.

Malayalam New Year 2023 Wishes (File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: Hope This New Year, Ushers In Hope, Renewed Confidence and the Will Power To Fight All Odds and Emerge as a Winner. Here’s Extending My Warm Greetings to You and Your Loved Ones on Malayalam New Year 2023

Chingam 1 2023 Greetings (File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: May You Be Able To Handle the Ups and Downs That You Come Across in Life Now and Always. May This Year Be Filled With Immense Blessings From the Almighty. Happy Chingam 1 2023

Malayalam New Year 2023 Wishes (File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: On the Joyous Occasion of Malayalam New Year, Here’s Praying That Unni Krishnan Blesses You With Good Health, Wealth, Peace and Prosperity.

Chingam 1 2023 Date And Significance

Chingam 1 and the Onam festival hold immense cultural and social significance in Kerala, and they are occasions for people to come together, celebrate, and express their cultural heritage.

