Chingam 1 is the first month of the Malayalam calendar Kollavarsham. It is often considered as the Malayalam New Year. As you celebrate Chingam 1 2023, we at LatestLY have curated a collection of Chingam 1 2023 wishes, Happy Malayalam New Year 2023 greetings, Malayalam New Year images, Chingam 1 2023 HD wallpapers, quotes, WhatsApp messages and wishes that you can download and share with one and all as greetings for the day. Wish Family and Friends With WhatsApp Messages, SMS and Greetings.

According to the Gregorian calendar, Chingam 1 2023 will be observed on Thursday, August 17. This day holds significant importance within Kerala, just like the festivities surrounding Vishu. It is celebrated with various traditional rituals and celebrations, regarded as an auspicious period to embark on new beginnings. Much like Vishu, it involves arrangements of auspicious items and the tradition of gifting Vishukkaineettam (money) to younger family members.

Chingam 1 is a time when families come together to celebrate, reinforcing bonds and fostering a sense of togetherness. The exchange of gifts, communal feasting, and participation in cultural activities bring people closer. While Chingam 1 is primarily celebrated in Kerala, it also holds significance in Malayalam-speaking communities worldwide. These communities often come together to commemorate the day, preserving their cultural heritage and fostering a sense of belonging. Here is a wide range of wishes, greetings and images you can download and share with all your near and dear ones as greetings for Chingam 1 2023.

Malayalam New Year 2023 Wishes and Greetings

Malayalam New Year 2023 Wishes (File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: May Shri Krishna Shower You With His Choicest Blessings on the Beautiful First Day of Chingam Month. A Very Happy New Year to You and Your Loved Ones.

Malayalam New Year 2023 Wishes (File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: May the Beginning of the Malayalam New Year Fill Your Life With Happiness, Joy, and Luck. May All Your Wishes Come True.

Malayalam New Year 2023 Wishes (File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: On the Joyous Occasion of Malayalam New Year, Here’s Praying That Unni Krishnan Blesses You With Good Health, Wealth, Peace and Prosperity.

Malayalam New Year 2023 Wishes (File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: Hope This New Year, Ushers In Hope, Renewed Confidence and the Will Power To Fight All Odds and Emerge as a Winner. Here’s Extending My Warm Greetings to You and Your Loved Ones on Malayalam New Year 2023

Malayalam New Year 2023 Wishes (File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: May the Beginning of the New Year Bring Luck, Abundance, and Growth for You and Your Family. Happy Malayalam New Year 2023.

Chingam 1 2023 Date And Significance

Kerala's agrarian roots are highlighted on Chingam 1 as it coincides with the end of the monsoon season and the beginning of the harvest season. This day marks the culmination of a period of hard work for farmers, and the festivities act as a celebration of their dedication and labour.

