Marathi Bhasha Din is the annual commemoration that aims at celebrating the beautiful language of Marathi and all the works of art and literature that this language has provided to the world. Also known as Marathi Language Day, Marathi Bhasha Din 2022 will be celebrated on February 27. This commemoration is sure to be filled with fun activities and is widely celebrated across Maharashtra and Goa. People often share Happy Marathi Bhasha Din wishes, Marathi Language Day 2022 messages, Happy Marathi Bhasha Din 2022 WhatsApp Stickers and Happy Marathi Language Day Facebook status pictures online with their families and friends. Marathi Bhasha Din 2022: Date, History, Significance of Marathi Language Day and Birth Anniversary Celebrations of Marathi Poet Kusumagraj.

Marathi Bhasha Din is celebrated on the birth anniversary of Kusumagraj, the eminent Marathi spokesman. Born as Vishnu Vāman Shirwādkar on February 27, 1912, he became popular by his pen name - Kusumagraj. His work of art and poetry is well known across the state. In his five decades-long careers, Kusumagraj has written over 16 volumes of poems, three novels, eight volumes of short stories, seven volumes of essays, 18 plays and six one-act plays. He is particularly known for his work around India's Freedom movement - Vishaka and was also a recipient of the 1974 Sahitya Award in Marathi for Natsamrat, Padma Bhushan in 1991 and the Jnanpith Award in 1987.

The contributions of Kusumagraj to the world of pre-independence arts and poetry in India is significant and continue to impact millions. This is why his birth anniversary is celebrated as Marathi Bhasha Din. As we prepare to celebrate Marathi Bhasha Din 2022, here are some Happy Marathi Bhasha Din wishes, Marathi Language Day 2022 messages, Happy Marathi Bhasha Din 2022 WhatsApp Stickers and Happy Marathi Language Day Facebook Status Pictures that you can post online.

Other integral parts of this celebration also include revisiting the works of Kusumagraj and celebrating it. Schools and colleges across the state also organize essay writing competitions, debates and extempore, and seminars and discussions on the works of Kusumagraj. Here's hoping you have a happy Marathi Bhasha Din.

