Mesha Sankranti is a major solar festival in the Hindu calendar that marks the Sun's transition from Pisces (Meena Rashi) into Aries (Mesha Rashi), signifying the start of the new astrological year according to the solar calendar. Mesha Sankranti 2025 will fall on Monday, April 14 and is considered highly auspicious, especially for those seeking spiritual cleansing, renewal and a fresh beginning. Mesha Sankranti is not just an astronomical phenomenon but a cultural turning point celebrated with regional variations across India. Unlike lunar-based Hindu festivals that shift dates annually, Mesha Sankranti aligns with the Gregorian calendar around the same mid-April period each year, marking the start of longer, warmer days as the sun begins its northward journey into the tropical zodiac’s first sign. April 2025 Holidays and Festivals Calendar: Utkal Divas, Ram Navami, Vaisakhi, Ambedkar Jayanti and More, Complete List of Important Dates and Events in the Fourth Month of the Year.

This festival is observed with deep religious devotion and social joy, symbolising harmony between celestial events and earthly customs. The day also holds special importance in agricultural communities, as it coincides with the harvest season in several parts of the country. It is believed that taking a holy dip in rivers, especially the Ganges, performing charity and worshipping the Sun God (Surya) during this time brings prosperity, removes past sins and paves the way for a blessed year ahead. Mesha Sankranti is a day when spiritual and material aspirations meet, where families perform rituals at home, communities come together for fairs and feasts and temples witness a surge of devotees offering prayers with hopes for health, wealth and success in the coming year. When Is Mesha Sankranti 2025? Date, Shubh Muhurat, Regional Celebrations, and All You Need To Know About Mesha Sankramana or Hindu Solar New Year.

Mesha Sankranti is considered one of the most important Sankrantis among the twelve that occur throughout the year, each marking the sun’s transition into a new zodiac sign.

