Mesha Sankranti is an auspicious Hindu festival that is celebrated across several states of India with great devotion and fervour. The day of Mesha Sankranti refers to the first day of the solar cycle year, that is the solar New Year in the Hindu luni-solar calendar. The Hindu calendar also has a lunar new year, which is religiously more significant. The solar cycle year is significant in Assamese, Odia, Punjabi, Malayalam, Tamil, and Bengali calendars. Mesha Sankranti 2025 falls on Monday, April 14.

According to ancient Sanskrit texts, the day represents specific solar movement. Mesha Sankranti is one of the twelve Sankrantis in the Indian calendar. The Mesha Sankranti Punya Kala will start at 06:13 am to 12:22 pm for a duration of 6 hours and 9 minutes while the Mesha Sankranti Maha Punya Kala will start at 06:13 am and will last till 08:16 am. In this article, let’s know more about the Mesha Sankranti 2025 date, Mesha Sankranti 2025 timings and the significance of the annual event. Indian New Year 2025 Calendar Dates: Guide to Hindu and Other State-Wise Regional Festivals and New Year’s Days.

Mesha Sankranti 2025 Date

Mesha Sankranti 2025 falls on Monday, April 14, 2025.

Mesha Sankranti 2025 Timings

The Mesha Sankranti Punya Kala will start at 06:13 am to 12:22 pm for a duration of 6 hours and 9 minutes

Mesha Sankranti Maha Punya Kala will start at 06:13 am and will last till 08:16 am.

Mesha Sankranti Significance

Mesha Sankranti holds great significance for Hindus, as the festival symbolises new beginnings. The celebrations are marked by rituals such as cleaning homes, preparing festive meals, visiting temples, and social gatherings. The phrase Mesha Sankranti consists of two Sanskrit words where ‘Sankranti’ literally means ‘going from one place to another, transference, course change, entry into’ particularly in the context of the sun or planets, while ‘Mesha’ means sheep or Aries constellation.

On the day of Mesha Sankranti, traditional foods and cultural performances are held to mark the day, thus reflecting the rich diversity of Indian traditions. Devotees engage in various activities like donating to the needy and offering food, which are common practices that are believed to bring prosperity and cleanse past sins.​ Prayers and offerings are made to deities, especially to Surya Dev or the Sun God, seeking blessings for health and success.

