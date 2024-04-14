Mesha Sankranti, also known as Mesha Sankramanam, marks the transition of the Sun into the zodiac sign of Aries, or Mesha, according to the Hindu lunar calendar. It typically falls around mid-April, coinciding with the beginning of the Nepali New Year and various regional New Year celebrations across the Indian subcontinent. Mesha Sankranti 2024 will be observed on Sunday, April 14th. This day holds significant cultural and religious importance in Hindu traditions, symbolising the onset of the harvest season and the start of a new astrological year. It is celebrated with great fervour and enthusiasm in various parts of India and Nepal. Communities come together to observe age-old customs and rituals passed down through generations. People wake up early to take ritualistic baths in sacred rivers such as the Ganges, Yamuna, and Koshi, seeking purification and blessings for prosperity and well-being in the coming year. Devotees visit temples dedicated to Lord Vishnu, the preserver of the universe, and offer prayers and special offerings. As you observe Mesha Sankranti 2024, we at LatestLY, have curated a collection of messages that you can download and share with one and all to wish them on this day.

Mesha Sankranti is also synonymous with various cultural festivities and traditional practices. In rural areas, farmers celebrate the occasion by performing rituals in their fields, expressing gratitude to the gods for a bountiful harvest season ahead. Folk dances, music performances, and vibrant processions adorn the streets, showcasing the rich tapestry of regional diversity and heritage. Additionally, special delicacies and sweets, such as jaggery-based dishes and rice-based sweets, are prepared and shared among families and communities as a symbol of abundance and unity. Here is a wide range of messages you can download and share with all your friends and family to wish them Happy Mesha Sankranti 2024.

Mesha Sankranti holds astrological significance, marking the beginning of the solar year and the transition of the Sun into a new zodiac sign. It is believed that this celestial event holds transformative energies, offering an opportunity for spiritual growth and renewal. Wishing everyone Happy Mesh Sankranti 2024!

