Happy Mother’s Day 2022! Mother's Day falls every year on the second Sunday of May every year. It does not have any fixed date. This year Mother's day will be celebrated on May 8. TBH, Mother’s Day deserves to be celebrated every day. Their tireless contributions towards the family, and the many sacrifices made by them are worthy of mention and acknowledgement. Mother’s Day, as such, comes as a reminder to think about mothers, and mother-like figures in our life, who inspire us every day and make us want to be better people. Every mother works day and night, that too without holiday. They deserve the highest paid salary. Salary not only means cash, but the love and respect we can give to them. You can pay tribute to your mother by sending out Happy Mother's Day 2022 HD images, Happy Mother’s Day 2022 wishes, Mother’s Day 2022 WhatsApp stickers and Happy Mother’s Day 2022 greetings which are available for free download below.

It is believed the modern Mother’s Day celebration first began in the US when a woman by the name of Anna Jarvis wanted the day to be commemorated because her own mother had expressed such a desire. When she passed away, Jarvis took up the initiative and held a memorial for her in 1908, three years after her death. It was done at St Andrew’s Methodist Church in West Virginia. It is said while she herself did not attend it, she sent a telegram to the attendees, highlighting the significance of the day, along with five hundred white carnations.

Today, with a pandemic raging on, it is all the more important for you to hold your mother close, and tell her how much she means to you. If you have someone who is like a mother to you, remind them of their importance, and do something special for them, like play them their favourite movie, prepare a meal for your mother, or simply pamper them with heart touching messages, greetings for Mother's Day 2022 which are available below for free download.

Happy Mother's Day (Photo Credits: Flickr)

WhatsApp Message Reads: Your Smile Brightens Each Day and Makes It Better And Wonderful Than the Last. Happy Mother’s Day 2022, Mom!

Happy Mother's Day (Photo Credits: Pixabay)

WhatsApp Message Reads: To the Best, Kindest, and Most Loving Mother in the World. I Love You The Most. Happy Mother's Day 2022.

Happy Mother's Day 2022 (File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: Happy Mother’s Day 2022 Dearest Mum! You Mean So Much to Me. I Hope Your Day Is As Beautiful As You Are.

Happy Mother's Day (Photo Credits: Flickr)

WhatsApp Message Reads: Thank You for Always Taking Care of Us, And Loving Unconditionally, Even When It Wasn’t Easy. We Love You So Much! Happy Mother's Day 2022.

Mother's Day GIF

WhatsApp Message Reads: Thanks for Bringing Me Into This World and Being There for Me Every Day. It is Your Day Today, Enjoy! Love You, Mom!

Hot to Download Mother's Day WhatsApp Stickers Online?

You can download Mother's Day 2022 WhatsApp stickers from Play Store online. Here is the download link. As for the latest photos and greetings, please scroll down. We wish all mothers a very Happy Mother's Day.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on May 07, 2022 07:16 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).