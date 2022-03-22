Mothers are like glue. Even when you can’t see them, they’re still holding the family together. To celebrate all the strong and gorgeous moms, the second Sunday in the month of May is observed as Mother's Day. The holiday is marked worldwide as an international occasion. This year, Mother's Day falls on Sunday, 8 May. Even though all the countries don't observe Mother's Day on the same date, still, there are more than fifty nations wherein the second Sunday of May is marked as the special date. Australia, Denmark, Finland, Italy, Switzerland, Turkey, India, and Belgium mark Mother's Day in May. Some countries like the United Kingdom, Ireland, and others celebrate the Day as Mothering Sunday which is observed on the fourth Sunday during Lent. Mother's Day 2022 Wishes: Netizens From Middle East And US Share Greetings, Quotes On Best Mom, HD Wallpapers And Sayings To Celebrate The Special Day.

Mother's Day History

The modern-day idea of celebrating Mother's Day first came into existence in the year 1907. The origin of the day is attributed to two great women, Julia Ward Howe and Anna Jarvis, who are believed to have established the idea of Mother's Day in the USA. Anna Jarvis, who was greatly inspired by her own mother held the first Mother's Day service of worship at Andrews Methodist Episcopal Church in Grafton, West Virginia. Within a time period of five years, virtually every state was observing the day, and in 1914 United States President Woodrow Wilson made it a national holiday.

Mother's Day Significance

On the special occasion of Mother's Day, every year people make an effort to surprise their moms with unique presents like flowers, jewelry, or even their favourite food items. From making morning breakfast to managing house chores and keeping the family together, mothers are the biggest emotional support. Mother's Day is now one of the most commercially successful U.S. occasions. Interestingly, according to the National Restaurant Association, the day is now the most well-known day of the year to dine out at a restaurant in the United States. So, plan a heartwarming surprise for your mom and tell them how much they mean to you!

