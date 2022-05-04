New Delhi, May 4: Mother's Day is around the corner, it is a special day, but so are all of the others. However, if you are unsure about doing something special for your mother on Mother's Day, do something fun with her instead. Take your mother out on a date and spend the day doing fun things together. May 2022 Holidays Calendar With Major Festivals & Events.

1. Go Shopping

Shopping is something that most women enjoy, regardless of their age. Take your mother to the mall this Sunday to try on clothes, get a make-up makeover, and simply have fun. Choose some nice outfits for her and get her whatever she wants, whether its clothes, accessories, bags or shoes. She did our shopping while we were in school. It's now time to repay the favour.

2. Spa Day

Set up a spa day for your mother and join her for a day of relaxation. Most spas allow you to use the entire facility for the day if you book just one service, but why stop there? Get a manicure and pedicure, visit the steam room, get a facial and massage, eat a delicious lunch, and then unwind by the pool. You can also get your hair and makeup done before you leave!

3. Watch a Movie Together

The best thing you can do is watch a movie with your mother. So, get your tickets for the two of you, and don't forget to bring some popcorn and something to drink!

4. Go on a Road Trip

Nothing beats the open road for relaxation, and road trips are a great way to get away from the stresses of everyday life. It's the ideal time to have heartfelt conversations with your mother while listening to your favourite music.

5. Get Tattooed Together

A mother-daughter tattoo is a great way to show off their special relationship. Tattoos hold a special meaning for many people, especially when they are identical or were created together. It tells stories of love, fights and laughter while also expressing love and feelings for one another.

6. Dinner Date

Your mother's true desire is to spend time with you. Taking her out to dinner will finally make her day, and it will undoubtedly earn you the title of Favorite Child.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on May 04, 2022 02:48 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).