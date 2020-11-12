Today is the birth anniversary of renowned ornithologist Salim Ali. Born in Mumbai on November 12, 1896, Sálim Moizuddin Abdul Ali was not only a bird lover but also a naturalist. He is often referred to as the 'Birdman of India'. Salim Ali's birth anniversary is marked as National Bird Day in India. He was the first Indian to conduct systematic bird surveys across India and wrote several books that popularized ornithology in India. His research work is considered highly influential in the development of ornithology. He was a well-known environmental crusader who often stood for protecting the wildlife. Maharashtra to Celebrate 'Bird Week' from Nov 5-12 Every Year.

Salim Ali played a pivotal role in the establishment of Bharatpur Bird Sanctuary (Keoladeo National Park) and prevented the destruction of what is now the Silent Valley National Park. Along with Sidney Dillon Ripley, he wrote the landmark ten-volume Handbook of the Birds of India and Pakistan, a second edition of which was completed after his death.

Wishing 'Birdman of India' Salim Ali on His Birth Anniversary:

#राष्ट्रीयपक्षीदिवस की शुभकामनाएं । भारतीय पक्षी विज्ञानी, वन्यजीव संरक्षणवादी और प्रकृतिवादी डॉ सालिम अली (Birdman) के जन्मदिवस के उपलक्ष्य में यह मनाया जाता है। उन्होंने संपूर्ण भारत में पक्षियों का सर्वेक्षण किया और इस पर अभ्यासपूर्ण कई लेख लिखे। pic.twitter.com/1syLVvic1o — Prakash Javadekar (@PrakashJavdekar) November 12, 2020

He was awarded the Padma Bhushan in 1958 and the Padma Vibhushan in 1976, India's third and second highest civilian honours respectively. Besides the Padma Bhushan and the Padma Vibhushan, Ali received the Gold Medal of the British Ornithologists’ Union in 1967. He was the first non-British citizen to receive the honour.

