Aurangabad, Oct 28 (PTI) The Maharashtra government has decided to celebrate a `bird week' from November 5 to 12 every year.

A goverment resolution for this was issued on Tuesday.

November 5 is the birthday of well-known Marathi nature writer Maruti Chitampalli, and November 12 is the birth anniversary of legendary ornithologist late Dr Salim Ali.

Therefore these two dates were picked up to celebrate the week, said Yadav Tarte, a member of the Maharashtra State Wildlife Board.

Various programs to create awareness about the importance of conservation of bird life and habitats will be held during the week, he told PTI.

The decision was taken during a recent meeting of the Board, he said.

