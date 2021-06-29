National Camera Day is celebrated on June 29 every year in the United States. This celebration commemorates the invention of cameras as well as the beautiful collectable photographs. Cameras played a key role in making it much quicker to capture our memories, which would otherwise take hours of portrait painting. Brought to the masses by George Eastman, this day celebrates him and helps us cherish the art of photography that we take for granted. As we prepare to celebrate National Camera Day 2021, here are some fun facts about the camera that you probably did not know.

The Idea of Camera

The idea of cameras was being developed as early as the 11th century, long before photographs were a thing. Early cameras were able to reflect an image, so it could be traced by hand. Known as camera obscura, these devices helped people to get more accurate trace paintings of the scenery or people.

The Oldest Photograph

The older photograph known with a human in the shot dates back to 1838. The picture was taken in Paris and was a few decades after the first semi-successful photograph made by Nicéphore Niépce in 1816.

The Invention of SLR and Its Role in Photography

The invention of SLR (single-lens reflex) was key in the history of photography. Ihagee Exakta was a compact SLR which used 120 roll film.

Kodak and Camera

We can't talk about cameras without mentioning the phenomenal contributions of Kodak in its prevalence. After designing the first-ever digital camera in 1975, Kodak teamed up with Canon and released the first-ever DSLR using a 1.3 MP image sensor developed by Kotak in the Canon F-1 film SLR body.

The Astounding Number of Photographs We Take

According to researchers, millions of people are taking several photographs every single day. Researchers estimate that just in the year 2021, at least 1.4 trillion pictures will be captured.

We hope that this National Camera Day, you fill your heart with the most perfect and heart-warming captures. Happy National Camera Day 2021.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 29, 2021 01:47 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).