National Integration Day is celebrated every year on November 19. This day also marks the birth anniversary of Indira Gandhi, the first female Prime Minister of India. National Integration Day is observed on her birthday as a symbol of national unity. Gandhi was born on November 19, 1917, in Prayagraj, Uttar Pradesh. She was awarded the highest civilian award 'Bharat Ratna' in 1971 and Lenin Peace Prize in 1984. As we observe National Integration Day 2022, here are a few National Integration Day 2022 images and HD wallpapers that you can share with your family and friends. You can also download these wishes, WhatsApp messages, greetings and SMS and send them to celebrate Indira Gandhi's Birth Anniversary.

The purpose of National Integration Day is to honour Gandhi's resilience and promote the country's unity, friendliness, and solidarity among individuals. As we celebrate National Integration Day 2022, let us know about its history and significance. National Integration Day is a day for promoting peace, unity, and integration between all the people of the nation. The day is celebrated on the birth anniversary of Indira Gandhi, as she played a significant role in strengthening the democratic structure of India. She was the daughter of Jawaharlal Nehru, the first prime minister of India. She becIndia'sia’s first female Prime Minister in 1966 and continued her role for 11 long years.

Gandhi served as prime minister from January 1966 to March 1977 and again from January 1980 until her assassination in October 1984. This made her the second longest-serving Indian prime minister after her father. Hence, this day was established in her honour and with an aim to bring together all Indians, regardless of race or religion. National Integration Day is also known as 'Quami EDivas'vas' and is celebrated across the country to promote unity and harmony among people of all backgrounds, ethnicities, and religions. The day aims to motivate people to unite with peace, love, and brotherhood.

