New Delhi, November 18: National Integration Day 2020 is observed to mark the birth anniversary of former Indian Prime Minister Indira Gandhi. National Integration Day, also known as Quami Ekta Diwas, is celebrated to spread the message of unity among citizens. Several programmes aimed at bringing people together at one platform are organised to mark the day. In this article, we shed light on the significance of National Integration Day and when it is observed. National Integration Day 2020: Here Are Popular Quotes by Indira Gandhi on Communal Harmony And Unity.

When is National Integration Day Observed?

National Integration Day is observed on November 19 which happens to be the birthday of Indira Gandhi. Born on November 19 in 1917, Indira Gandhi was the first and, to date, only female Prime Minister of India. She was the daughter of Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru, freedom fighter and the first prime minister of independent India. She served as prime minister from January 1966 to March 1977 and again from January 1980 until her assassination in October 1984. National Unity Day 2020: 'Why Is National Unity Day Celebrated?' FAQs on Rashtriya Ekta Diwas Marking Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel's Birth Anniversary.

National Integration Day Significance:

India is a diverse country. The motive behind celebrating National Integration Day is to highlight the importance of unity among citizens when it comes to the country irrespective of gender, caste, creed, religion, geographical boundaries and ideological differences. The message behind the observance is simple that all citizens must keep aside their differences and work together for a developed and peaceful India.

On National Integration Day, programmes such as National Integration Camp (NIC), Inter-State Youth exchange Programme (ISYEP) and National Youth Award are organised.

