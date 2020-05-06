National Nurses Week 2020 Thank You Notes and Messages: WhatsApp Stickers, HD Images, Wishes & Facebook Greetings to Appreciate the Frontline Warriors on National Nurses' Day

National Nurses Week 2020 Thank You Notes (Photo Credits: File Image)

National Nurses Week is annually marked from May 6 and ends on May 12, on the birth anniversary of Florence Nightingale, the founder of modern nursing. The first day of National Nurses Week is celebrated as National Nurses Day. This year’s celebration is more significant. The ongoing pandemic has gripped nations across the world, with nurses and other medical professionals working round the clock to help patients recover from COVID-19. Every day, they are putting themselves at risk. Being the frontline warriors, nurses continue to battle the pandemic along with doctors, physicians and other medical professionals. The National Nurses Week 2020 allows us to thank them for caring, nurturing and everything they do, as they are committed to one of the most respectable professions. On the significant occasion, here we bring you Thank You notes, National Nurses Day 2020 wishes, HD images and greetings that you can share with the nurses you know to mark National Nurses Week. In addition, we have also got you National Nurses Week WhatsApp stickers and GIF messages to download and celebrate the Nurses and honour their profession. National Nurses Week (US) 2020 Wishes: WhatsApp Stickers, Facebook Greetings, SMS And Messages to Thank Medics For Their Selfless Work.

National Nurses Week is majorly celebrated in the United States of America. It is celebrated to raise awareness of all nurse contributions and commitments and acknowledge the vital role nurses play in society. It is an opportunity to give a shout out to the nurses and thank them for their hard work, especially during the challenging times like this. In this article, we bring you meaningful notes and messages that you can send to the nurses you know to celebrate the National Nurses Week 2020. These Nurses Day messages and images are handy and can be easily downloaded to share your thoughts and gratitude, honouring the frontline warriors.

National Nurses Day 2020 Thank You Notes (Photo Credits: File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: Your Passion for Our Patients’ Health Is Appreciated Every Day. Thank You for All You Do. Happy Nurse Day 2020.

National Nurses Day Thank You Notes (Photo Credits: File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: Your Compassion, Optimism and Kindness Do Not Go Unnoticed. We Appreciate You! Happy Nurse Day 2020.

Nurses Day 2020 Thank You Notes (Photo Credits: File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: Because of You, We Live in a Happier, Healthier World. Happy Nurse Day 2020.

National Nurses Day Thank You Notes and Messages (Photo Credits: File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: Thank You From the Bottom of Our Hearts. Happy Nurse Day 2020.

National Nurses Day 2020 Thank You Notes (Photo Credits: File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: You Go Above and Beyond to Make Our Patients Comfortable. Thank You. Happy Nurse Day 2020.

Watch Video: National Nurses Day 2020 Wishes

How to Download National Nurses Day 2020 WhatsApp Stickers?

WhatsApp has unveiled various stickers dedicated to professions and various national and international events. For National Nurses Week 2020, you can say Thank You along with beautiful stickers available on the Play Store app. Users can also click HERE to visit and download the WhatsApp Stickers directly. We hope the above Thank You notes and messages for National Nurses Week will be helpful to you, while honouring the medical professionals across the world.