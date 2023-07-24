Tequila is a drink that has been loved and cherished by millions. Originating in Mexico, Tequila is one of the most popular forms of alcohol preferred and cherished by millions. Whether you enjoy the classic crushed ice margaritas or the classic shots, people of the legal drinking age keep returning to this white liquid. To celebrate the unique taste of this alcohol and the love it eternally cultivates, National Tequila Day 2023 will be celebrated on July 24. This annual celebration dates back to the origins of tequila itself and is celebrated with great enthusiasm by tequila lovers worldwide. From the origin of the drink, whose name is derived from the Aztec language Nahuatl Tequillan, the name of the region where the drink originated and where blue agave plants are still harvested today - which predates the Aztec civilisation, there are a lot of interesting facts about tequila that you can marvel over. As we prepare to celebrate National Tequila Day 2023, here are some fun facts about Tequila that will help you to celebrate National Tequila Day 2023. Weight loss, Colon Detoxification +5 Other Health Benefits of This Mexican Spirit.

It’s Plant-Based!

Tequila is a completely plant-based alcohol made from the blue agave plant. To be considered tequila, the spirit actually needs to be at least 51% from the blue agave plant. Therefore, the strongest tequilas would be 100% blue agave plants.

Takes Years to Ripe

While alcohol takes time to age and deepens in flavour, the case is especially true for tequila. Because the blue agave plant - which is the source of tequila - actually takes anywhere from 8 to 12 years to age and becomes ripe enough for harvesting. Tequila, the King of Mexican Liquors, is Taking off in Europe.

Heart of This Beloved Drink

While the blue agave plant looks a lot like cactus, it is actually not one. And more interestingly, the entire plant is not used to make tequila. Only the heart of the blue agave plant is utilized in this process.

History of Tequila

As we mentioned before, the actual origin of tequila is centuries old. In fact, Pulque, the ancestor of tequila, was consumed in Teotihuacan, a civilization that predates the Aztecs, as early as 150 B.C.

Is Tequila Good for Health?

This spirit, which has been lifting many people’s spirits, has also been prescribed as a medicine for some! According to several experts, victims were often asked to drink tequila to combat their ill health during the 1918 Spanish flu outbreak.

We hope these fun facts add to your celebration of National Tequila Day!

