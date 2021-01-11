National Youth Day 2021: The event of National Youth Day is celebrated across India every year. The day is observed to commemorate Swami Vivekananda's birthday, who is considered a youth icon throughout the country. Swami Vivekananda is one of those revered figures who inspire generations with his thoughts, and ideologies. Several national and state-level programs take place to mark the celebrations of National Youth Day. If you are seeking information about National Youth Day 2021 – its observance, date, significance, and more, then you are at the right place. We bring you all you need to know about National Youth Day 2021, here.

What is the Date of National Youth Day 2021?

The occasion of National Youth Day is observed annually. Like every year, National Youth Day 2021 will be celebrated on January 12, which will fall on Tuesday.

What is the History of National Youth Day?

The first observance of National Youth Day took place in the year 1985. The government of India, in 1984, had decided that every year January 12, will be celebrated as National Youth Day. The day is celebrated to commemorated the birth anniversary of Swami Vivekananda.

While marking the date as National Youth Day, the govt had India said, "The Government of India quoted that 'the philosophy of Swamiji and the ideals for which he lived and worked could be a great source of inspiration for the Indian Youth Day."

What is the Significance of National Youth Day?

Swami Vivekananda was the chief disciple of Sri Ramakrishna Paramahansa. Vivekananda's ideologies and ideals serve as great learning to the youth globally. It will be only fitting that we observe Swami Vivekananda's birth anniversary as National Youth Year every year.

There are several seminars, workshops, and events which aim to spread the lectures, thoughts, and writings of Swami Vivekananda. Schools, colleges, and other educational institutions organise essay writing, debates, and poetry competitions to mark this day's celebrations. Both Central and state governments host several cultural programs, speeches, youth conventions, roadshows, etc. to cherish the life and achievement of Swami Vivekananda.

Swami Vivekananda, through his teachings and simple living, left behind a lasting legacy. It continues to inspire and motivate young students to date. We at LatestLY, wish you all a very 'Happy National Youth Day 2021'. Do share this piece of information with your loved ones and educate them about this auspicious day.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jan 11, 2021 01:00 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).