Navratri is an auspicious festival in the Hindu calendar and the Navratri celebrated during September and October is called Sharad Navratri. After the culmination of Pitru Paksha, which is a 15 lunar days period when Hindus pay homage to their ancestors, the festival of Navratri is celebrated to welcome Goddess Durga to earth. Shardiya Navratri 2022 will begin on September 26 and end with Dussehra or Vijayadashami on October 5. This festival of nine days dedicated to worshipping the nine forms of Maa Durga begins on the first day of the bright fortnight of the lunar month of Ashwin. The nine days of Navratri are celebrated in different ways in different parts of the country, with some observing a strict fast and with others feasting and performing traditional dances. Here, you can get a compilation of Navratri 2022 invitation cards with messages in Hindi to share with your friends and family to invite them to the festivities. Navratri 2022 Invitation Templates & Card Formats For Free Download Online: HD Images, WhatsApp Messages & Wallpapers To Invite Your Relatives and Friends for Devi Maa Darshan.

There is often confusion about the clashing dates of Durga Puja and Navratri. While both festivals are celebrated to worship the arrival of Goddess Durga on earth, different traditions and rituals are followed in different parts of the country. There are some who observe a strict fast on all the days of Sharad Navratri and end their fast on Ashtami or Navami by worshipping nine little girls of Kanjakas, who are seen as pure forms of the Goddess. In West Bengal and other eastern India areas, Durga Puja is celebrated on a grand scale with Pandals offering cultural events and feasts in addition to preparing idols of Maa Durga for worshipping. On this auspicious occasion, greet your near and dear ones with these Navratri 2022 invitation cards with messages in Hindi. Navratri 2022 Invitation Card Formats With Messages in Marathi.

Navratri 2022 Invitation Card Formats With Messages in Hindi

Navratri Invitation Card Format (File Image)

Navratri 2022 Invitation Card Template in Hindi

Navratri Invitation Card Format (File Image)

Navratri 2022 E-Invitation Card Template

Navratri Invitation Card Format (File Image)

Happy Navratri 2022 Wishes & Images: Share Greetings and Messages With Loved Ones on This Occasion

This festival is accompanied by a lot of excitement, as people throughout the year for the grand festivities. People eagerly seek the blessings of Maa Durga during this auspicious period and ensure that all preparations are in order, from adorning the house with beautiful Rangoli to preparing Bhog for Maa Durga. Wishing everyone a very Happy Navratri 2022!

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Sep 23, 2022 11:49 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).