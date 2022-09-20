Navratri is a biannual festival celebrated to seek blessings from the nine incarnations of Goddess Durga. The religious festivities are one of the most pious events among the Hindu community, marked for nine nights. The first day of the bright fortnight of the lunar month of Ashwin is celebrated as Sharad Navaratri, named after 'Sharada', which means autumn. In the English Calendar, the pious observance is marked during the month of September and October, soon after the culmination of Pitru Paksha. The festival of Devi Shakti is all about self-awareness, devotion, austerities and penance. Navratri 2022 will start on September 26, Monday, and end with Dussehra on October 5, Wednesday. This article brings a compilation of Navratri 2022 invitation cards with festive messages in Marathi that you can share with your friends, office colleagues and relatives to greet them to be a part of your celebration. Navratri 2022 Invitation Templates & Card Formats For Free Download Online: HD Images, WhatsApp Messages & Wallpapers To Invite Your Relatives and Friends for Devi Maa Darshan.

The festival of Sharad Navratri symbolises the victory of good over evil when people commemorate the triumph of Goddess Durga over a demon named Mahishasura. With the arrival of Maa Durga on earth, devotees perform puja, observe fast and pay veneration to the nine manifestations of feminine energy. Navratri is celebrated differently in India's various regions. For many individuals, it is a time of religious reflection and faithfulness, while for others, it is a time for dancing and feasting. But one thing remains constant, the good merry times spent with our beloved ones. Folks install clay statutes of Maa Durga, intricately painted by sculptors in Pandals with structural decorations that are worshipped for the nine divine days of the occasion. To greet all your near and dear, to be part of all the pious festivities, check out Sharad Navratri 2022 invitation cards and greetings below. Navratri Colours 2022 List With Dates: Colours To Wear on 9 Days of September-October Navratri and Take Blessings of Maa Durga in Traditional Style.

Navratri 2022 Invitation Cards To Welcome Loved Ones

Navratri 2022 Invitation Card (File Image)

Navratri 2022 Invitation Messages

Navratri 2022 Invitation Card (File Image)

Sharada Navratri 2022 Greetings and Invitation SMS

Navratri 2022 Invitation Card (File Image)

The Navratri festivities extend beyond goddess Durga and other goddesses such as Saraswati and Lakshmi. People also offer prayers to Lord Ganesha, God Shiva and Kartikeya in different Indian regions. Offerings are often made to the goddesses and their various aspects, and various auspicious ceremonies are performed in their honour.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Sep 20, 2022 01:51 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).