Navratri has special significance in Hinduism. According to the Hindi Panchang, there are four Navratri in a year. The first Navratri falls in the month of Chaitra, the second in the month of Ashadh, the third in the month of Ashwin (Sharadiya Navratri) and the fourth in the month of Magha. In this, the Navratri of Ashadh and Magha month is called Gupta Navratri, while Chaitriya and Shardiya Navratri are celebrated following complete rituals in every Hindu household. According to the Hindu calendar, Shardiya Navratri is celebrated from Pratipada to Navami of Ashwin month Shukla Paksha. Navratri Colours 2022 List With Dates: Colours To Wear on 9 Days of September-October Navratri and Take Blessings of Maa Durga in Traditional Style.

Like Chaitra Navratri, in Shardiya Navratri also nine forms of Maa Durga are worshipped with reverence, rules and traditional ways. According to Sanatan Dharma, Chaitriya and Shardiya Navratri have special recognition for the common householder amongst the four Navratras of the year. Worshipping Goddess Durga along with the installation of the Kalash in a duly manner, showers the special blessings of the Mother Goddess, which is said to remove sorrows and sufferings. It is believed that in the house where Navratri Puja is performed, negative energy or evil forces do not enter that house throughout the year.

According to the English calendar, this year Sharadiya Navratri will be celebrated from September 26, 2022, Monday to October 4, 2022. Ghat establishment aka Ghatsthapana or Kalash establishment has special significance in Navratri. Maa Durga is invoked on the first day by setting up the Kalash. On this day people invite their loved ones home by sending invitation cards and for this, we have some of the invite messages you can send to your friends and family and call them to be online during Navratri aarti. You can also send out these messages and images for the celebrations in your society. We wish you a great celebration this festive season. Along with this, Mata Rani is worshipped continuously for nine days. With the beginning of Shardiya Navratri, you can share these invitation cards, devotional Wishes, HD Images, WhatsApp statuses, Photo Messages, GIF Greetings and Wallpapers with your relatives. On the first day of Sharadiya Navratri, all the devotees of Mata Rani can say Happy Sharadiya Navratri by sharing these wonderful Hindi messages, quotes, WhatsApp wishes, Facebook greetings and GIF images with each other:

Navratri 2022 Invitation Card For Free Download

Happy Navratri 2022 (File Image)

Navratri 2022 Invitation Template For Free Download

Happy Navratri 2022 (File Image)

Navratri 2022 Invitation Card Format For Free Download

Happy Navratri 2022 (File Image)

Navratri 2022 Invitation Template For Free Download

Happy Navratri 2022 (File Image)

Navratri 2022 Invitation Card Template For Download

Happy Navratri 2022 (File Image)

It is worth mentioning that during Navratri much importance is given to those who keep a fast for nine days or fast on the first and Ashtami day. In many places, Kanya Puja is done on the day of Ashtami and in many places on the day of Navami. In Kanya Puja, at least 9 girls are considered as nine forms of Maa Durga and they are worshipped and fed.

