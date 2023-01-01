New Year 2023 Rangoli Designs and Muggulu Videos: The first day of the New Year 2023 is here. Yes, it is January 1, 2023, and what better way to celebrate New Year's Day 2023 in India than by cleaning and decorating the house with the most traditional art form - drawing rangoli designs! As you celebrate New Year 2023, we at LatestLY have compiled a collection of Rangoli designs and beautiful Muggulu videos that you can try during the festive holiday. You will find a lovely collection of Muggulu with dots videos, Happy New Year 2023 rangoli designs, easy rangoli designs with coloured powder and flowers. Latest New Year 2023 Rangoli Ideas & Muggulu Patterns: Simple ‘Happy New Year’ Rangoli Designs and Kolam With Dots To Celebrate the First Day of New Year (Watch DIY Videos).

The best and the most exciting thing about winter holidays are New Year celebrations, and the best part of New Year celebrations is decorating the house. People clean and decorate their houses with Christmas trees and other beautiful ornaments trending at this time of the year. To prepare their house for the New Year celebrations, many people make different Rangoli designs on the entrance to add to the decorations. Happy New Year 2023 in India Quotes and Messages: Wishes, SMS, Images and HD Wallpapers To Send HNY Greetings Online.

Latest New Year 2023 Rangoli Ideas

Latest New Year 2023 Muggulu Patterns

Easy Rangoli Designs for New Year 2023

Beautiful Rangoli Designs for New Year 2023

Rangoli designs and muggulu patterns are the best way to adorn your house to make it look all set for welcoming the New Year. Using different colours and white outlines on the designs, you can make them look even more beautiful. To differentiate from the rangoli made during other festivals, you can write Happy New Year 2023 in between the design. Here is a collection of Rangoli designs for New Year 2023 that you can try for the day.

New Year is one of the most awaited festivals for many. People call over their friends and family for a delicious feast and celebrate the day with all their loved ones. When calling everyone, it is necessary to make sure that your house is all decorated and looks graceful for the celebrations. Wishing everyone a Happy New Year 2023!

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jan 01, 2023 06:24 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).