Palm Sunday, one of the major festivals of the followers of Christianity, was celebrated on Palm Sunday. The Christian community celebrates this day as the victorious entry of Lord Jesus into Jerusalem. This time, Palm Sunday was celebrated on 28 March. The Holy Bible states that when the Lord Jesus arrived in Jerusalem, a large number of people gathered to wave with palm or palm branches in their hands to welcome him. However, this year, many people will celebrate Palm Sunday 2021 at home, because of the pandemic. One can still keep the spirit up by celebrating the festival virtually. Send Palm Sunday 2021 wishes and HD images to your near ones to mark the start of Holy Week. In this article we bring you the latest collection of Palm Sunday 2021 wishes, WhatsApp sticker messages, GIF greetings, Holy Bible quotes, Facebook images and SMS templates to send and mark the start of Holy Week.

People strongly welcomed the teachings and miracles of Lord Jesus. This is said to be about two thousand years ago. Palm Sunday is celebrated in memory of that day. It is also celebrated as the beginning of the holy week. It concludes as Easter. This time Easter will be celebrated on 4 April. Palm Sunday is celebrated prominently in South India. It is also called Passion Sunday. It is a perfect time to count our blessings and thank Jesus Christ for all the strength; he bestowed upon us to survive the present global crisis. These Palm Sunday 2021 messages and HD Images are perfect for sending to your near ones and mark the auspicious occasion. Besides, the Palm Sunday WhatsApp stickers and GIFs will make conversations more joyful to begin the Holy Week 2021.

WhatsApp Message: May Your Heart Gets Filled With Joy and Your Soul Be Nourished With Faith. Happy Palm Sunday.

WhatsApp Message: Let Us Cherish Our Lord Throughout the Holy Week and Make a Habit of It Last a Lifetime. Best Wishes on Palm Sunday!

WhatsApp Message: My Best Prayers for You on Palm Sunday. I Hope That God Grants Each of Your Wishes and Always Keeps You Safe.

WhatsApp Message: May the Lord’s Triumphal Spirit Reflect in Our Lives and Help Us Conquer Every Difficulty. Wishing Everyone a Lovely Palm Sunday.

WhatsApp Message: Today, We Have Been Blessed With the Arrival of Another Holy Week. Happy Palm Sunday!

On this occasion special events are held in churches. Bible lessons, discourses and MISA will also be organized in it. Also, a special event will be held in the evening along with a special event. Christian societies welcome this day by singing a song in the joy of the Lord's arrival on the day of Palm Sunday. They would sing the songs in the joy of the Lord's arrival with the palm branches in their hands.

