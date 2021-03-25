The Sunday before Easter is observed as Palm Sunday. It also marks the start of the Holy Week observation in the Christian community. The date of Easter changes every year, and so the date of Palm Sunday varies annually. Each year, the holy week begins on a different date. So, when is Palm Sunday 2021? Why is it observed? You must be having a lot of queries at the moment, as the day almost here. In this article, we will know the Palm Sunday date, history, significance and traditions associated with the first day of Holy Week, observed before Easter.

When Is Palm Sunday 2021? Know Date

Palm Sunday is the first day of Holy Week, a seven-day span that culminates the day before Easter. This year, Holy Week takes place from March 28 to April 3, which means Palm Sunday 2021 is on March 28.

Palm Sunday: History, Significance and Traditions

Palm Sunday is the first day of Holy Week—the seven days of religious significance in the Christian faith and the final countdown to Easter. The day honours Jesus’ triumphant arrival in the city of Jerusalem for Passover, where he was greeted by a crowd of people laying palm branches at his feet. Palm Sunday is also the last week of the Christian solemn season of Lent that precedes the arrival of Eastertide.

In most churches, Palm Sunday is observed by the blessing and distribution of palm branches to devotees. Many believers tie them into the shape of a cross. Often, children are given palms that they carry as they walk in a procession around the inside of the church. Palm Sunday traditions are different across countries, among Christian communities, but believers are highly engaged in prayers on this day.

