Pana Sankranti, also known as Maha Vishuba Sankranti, is a significant traditional new year celebrated in the Odia (formerly spelt Oriya) culture. The festival is observed on the first day of the traditional solar month of Meṣa, hence equivalent to the lunar month Baisakha. Pana Sankranti is similar to other New Year festivals celebrated in different parts of India, such as "Vaisakhi" in north and central India, "Bohag Bihu" in Assam and "Pohela Boishakh" in West Bengal. The festival originated in ancient times and holds immense cultural significance for the people of Odisha. Here's everything you need to know about Odia New Year, from its roots to its significance. Pana Sankranti Wishes: WhatsApp Status Messages, Images, HD Wallpapers and SMS for the Odia New Year or Maha Vishuba Sankranti.

Date and Origin of Pana Sankranti

Odiya New Year, or Pana Sankranti 2024, will fall on April 13, i.e., Saturday. In the Odia Hindu tradition, Pana Sankranti is the birth anniversary of Lord Hanuman, a devout follower of Lord Rama, the seventh incarnation of Vishnu in the Ramayana. Pana Sankranti Images & Odia New Year HD Wallpapers for Free Download: Wish Happy Maha Vishuba Sankranti With Greetings and WhatsApp Messages.

On this auspicious day, devotees visit temples, especially those dedicated to deities like Hanuman, Shiva, and Surya (the Sun God), and take baths in holy rivers. This festival is also known by other names, such as Maha Bishuba Sankranti and Odia Nua Barsa.

Significance of Pana Sankranti

Pana Sankranti or Maha Vishuba Sankranti is an auspicious Hindu festival on which the new Odia calendar, "Panjika", is introduced. The almanac contains information about Hindu festivals, auspicious days and muhurat timings, sunrise and sunset times, and horoscopes for the year.

On this day, the Sun changes its planetary position and enters Libra's house, known as "Mesha". This day marks the arrival of the spring season in northern India, which means the start of the sowing season. After this day, people across India begin their agricultural activities.

People celebrate Maha Vishuba Sankranti in Odisha by preparing a sweet drink or concoction called "Pana". The name "Pana Sankranti" is based on this particular summer drink. It is made by mixing different fruits, milk, water, curd, bela, and pulp. People believed that Lord Jagannath, the presiding deity of the famous Jagannath Temple in Puri, created the "Pana" drink to remedy the scorching summer heat.

During Pana Sankranti, another important ritual called "Basundhara Theki" is observed. This ritual involves placing a sweet drink called "Panna" in an earthen pot on top of a Tulsi plant with a small hole at its bottom. The pot is positioned to drip water continuously onto the basil plant.

It's important to note that the New Year in India is not celebrated on the same day. While some follow the Solar calendar and celebrate the New Year on the day of Baisakhi, others who follow the Lunar calendar celebrate the New Year on different days, such as Chaitra Navaratri, Ugadi, Gudi Padwa, etc., which fall a few weeks earlier.

Let us celebrate the spirit of togetherness and harmony on this Pana Sankranti, expressing gratitude for nature's blessings and welcoming new beginnings, good health, and happiness into our lives. We wish you all a very Happy Pana Sankranti 2024!

