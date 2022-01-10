Pausha Putrada Ekadashi, as the name suggests, is the observance of Ekadashi in the Hindu month of Pausha. Also known as Vaikuntha Ekadashi, Pausha Putrada Ekadashi is observed on the eleventh day (Ekadashi) of Paush month in the waxing phase of the moon. Pausha Putrada Ekadashi 2022 will be celebrated on January 13. The celebration of Pausha Putrada Ekadashi or Vaikuntha Ekadashi 2022 differs from the Putrada Ekadashi observed in Shravana month. As we prepare to celebrate Pausha Putrada Ekadashi 2022, here is everything you need to know about the observance, Vaikuntha Ekadashi 2022 fast timing, Ekadashi Vrat rules and more. Ekadashi 2022 Dates, Tithi & Shubh Muhurat: From Pausha Putrada Ekadashi to Devutthana Ekadashi, Here Are All the Auspicious Dates This Year.

When is Pausha Putrada Ekadashi 2022?

Pausha Putrada Ekadashi 2022 will be observed on January 13. As mentioned above, this Ekadashi is observed in the month of Pausha, and it is customary for many Vishnu devotees to observe the traditional Ekadashi fast on this day. This day is also known as Vaikuntha Ekadashi. Pausha Putrada Ekadashi Vrat 2022 Dos and Don’ts: Auspicious Rituals To Perform on Vaikuntha Ekadashi To Manifest Good Luck and Prosperity.

Vaikuntha Ekadashi 2022 Vrat Timing

The Ekadashi Tithi for Pausha Putrada Ekadashi Begins at 04:49 PM on January 12, 2022, and will go on till 07:32 PM on January 13, 2022. Since the sunrise during the Ekadashi Tithi falls on January 13, people will observe the Ekadashi fast on this day.

Pausha Putrada Ekadashi Fast Breaking Time

The Ekadashi fast is a stringent full-day fast where devotees refrain from eating anything or even drinking water for the entire day. The Ekadashi fast is broken only on the next day during the Prana Time.

Prana Time for Pausa Putrada Ekadashi 2022 is on January 14 from 07:15 AM to 09:28 AM.

Pausha Putrada Ekadashi Vrat Katha

The observance of the Ekadashi fast is said to be extremely important for devotees of Lord Vishnu. They believe that this fast helps appease Lord Vishnu and atone for all their sins. People who aspire to attain moksha also observe this fast. The observance of Pausha Putrada Ekadashi especially revolves around praying for the long and healthy life of one’s child and is also observed by those yearning for the boon of children. Many people also believe that the gates of Lord Vishnu’s inner sanctum, also known as Vaikunta Dwaram, are opened on this day; this is why the day of fasting is also known as Vaikuntha Ekadashi.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jan 10, 2022 03:20 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).