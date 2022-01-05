According to the Hindi Panchang, two Ekadashis are celebrated each month of the year which means 24 Ekadashi are celebrated throughout the year. However, there are 26 Ekadashis celebrated in adhikmas year. Ekadashi fasting has special significance in Sanatan Dharma. Lord Shri Hari Vishnu is worshiped on this day. It is believed that by worshiping Lord Vishnu on Ekadashi, the fasting person gets their wishes fulfilled. List of Major Indian Festivals and Events in 2022: From Holi to Diwali, Eid al-Fitr to Guru Nanak Jayanti, Ganesh Chaturthi to Durga Puja- Get Dates of All Festivities.

According to the Panchang, Ekadashi Tithi are super special dates that fall twice in every month. One is Shukla Paksha and the other is Krishna Paksha. Ekadashi of Shukla Paksha, which comes after Amavasya Tithi and second Ekadashi Tithi of Krishna Paksha, which comes after Purnima Tithi. Altogether there are 24 Ekadashi Tithis in a year. Here are all the Ekadashi in the year 2022-

January 13, 2022, Thursday Pausha Putrada Ekadashi Vaikuntha Ekadashi

January 28, 2022, Friday Shattila Ekadashi

February 12, 2022, Saturday Jaya Ekadashi

February 26, 2022, Saturday Vijaya Ekadashi

February 27, 2022, Sunday Gauna Vijaya Ekadashi Vaishnava Vijaya Ekadashi

March 14, 2022, Monday Amalaki Ekadashi

March 28, 2022, Monday Papmochani Ekadashi

April 12, 2022, Tuesday Kamada Ekadashi

April 13, 2022, Wednesday Vaishnava Kamada Ekadashi

April 26, 2022, Tuesday Varuthini Ekadashi

May 12, 2022, Thursday Mohini Ekadashi

May 26, 2022, Thursday Apara Ekadashi

June 10, 2022, Friday Nirjala Ekadashi

June 11, 2022, Saturday Gauna Nirjala Ekadashi Vaishnava Nirjala Ekadashi

June 24, 2022, Friday Yogini Ekadashi

July 10, 2022, Sunday Devshayani Ekadashi

July 24, 2022, Sunday Kamika Ekadashi

August 8, 2022, Monday Shravana Putrada Ekadashi

August 23, 2022, Tuesday Aja Ekadashi

September 6, 2022, Tuesday Parsva Ekadashi

September 7, 2022, Wednesday Vaishnava Parsva Ekadashi

September 21, 2022, Wednesday Indira Ekadashi

October 6, 2022, Thursday Papankusha Ekadashi

October 21, 2022, Friday Rama Ekadashi

November 4, 2022, Friday Devutthana Ekadashi

November 20, 2022, Sunday Utpanna Ekadashi

December 3, 2022, Saturday Mokshada Ekadashi

December 4, 2022, Sunday Vaishnava Mokshada Ekadashi Guruvayur Ekadashi

December 19, 2022, Monday Saphala Ekadashi

Just as every fast has some or the other rules, in the same way there are some strict rules for the Ekadashi fast as well, out of which the strictest rule is that the fasting should not eat rice or any substance made of rice from the tenth day before the Ekadashi date. But on the next day on Dwadashi, eating rice after breaking the fast is considered very virtuous.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jan 05, 2022 10:38 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).