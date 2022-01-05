According to the Hindi Panchang, two Ekadashis are celebrated each month of the year which means 24 Ekadashi are celebrated throughout the year. However, there are 26 Ekadashis celebrated in adhikmas year. Ekadashi fasting has special significance in Sanatan Dharma. Lord Shri Hari Vishnu is worshiped on this day. It is believed that by worshiping Lord Vishnu on Ekadashi, the fasting person gets their wishes fulfilled. List of Major Indian Festivals and Events in 2022: From Holi to Diwali, Eid al-Fitr to Guru Nanak Jayanti, Ganesh Chaturthi to Durga Puja- Get Dates of All Festivities.

According to the Panchang, Ekadashi Tithi are super special dates that fall twice in every month. One is Shukla Paksha and the other is Krishna Paksha. Ekadashi of Shukla Paksha, which comes after Amavasya Tithi and second Ekadashi Tithi of Krishna Paksha, which comes after Purnima Tithi. Altogether there are 24 Ekadashi Tithis in a year. Here are all the Ekadashi in the year 2022-

  • January 13, 2022, Thursday

    Pausha Putrada Ekadashi

    Vaikuntha Ekadashi

  • January 28, 2022, Friday

    Shattila Ekadashi

  • February 12, 2022, Saturday

    Jaya Ekadashi

  • February 26, 2022, Saturday

    Vijaya Ekadashi

  • February 27, 2022, Sunday

    Gauna Vijaya Ekadashi

    Vaishnava Vijaya Ekadashi

  • March 14, 2022, Monday

    Amalaki Ekadashi

  • March 28, 2022, Monday

    Papmochani Ekadashi

  • April 12, 2022, Tuesday

    Kamada Ekadashi

  • April 13, 2022, Wednesday

    Vaishnava Kamada Ekadashi

  • April 26, 2022, Tuesday

    Varuthini Ekadashi

  • May 12, 2022, Thursday

    Mohini Ekadashi

  • May 26, 2022, Thursday

    Apara Ekadashi

  • June 10, 2022, Friday

    Nirjala Ekadashi

  • June 11, 2022, Saturday

    Gauna Nirjala Ekadashi

    Vaishnava Nirjala Ekadashi

  • June 24, 2022, Friday

    Yogini Ekadashi

  • July 10, 2022, Sunday

    Devshayani Ekadashi

  • July 24, 2022, Sunday

    Kamika Ekadashi

  • August 8, 2022, Monday

    Shravana Putrada Ekadashi

  • August 23, 2022, Tuesday

    Aja Ekadashi

  • September 6, 2022, Tuesday

    Parsva Ekadashi

  • September 7, 2022, Wednesday

    Vaishnava Parsva Ekadashi

  • September 21, 2022, Wednesday

    Indira Ekadashi

  • October 6, 2022, Thursday

    Papankusha Ekadashi

  • October 21, 2022, Friday

    Rama Ekadashi

  • November 4, 2022, Friday

    Devutthana Ekadashi

  • November 20, 2022, Sunday

    Utpanna Ekadashi

  • December 3, 2022, Saturday

    Mokshada Ekadashi

  • December 4, 2022, Sunday

    Vaishnava Mokshada Ekadashi

    Guruvayur Ekadashi

  • December 19, 2022, Monday

    Saphala Ekadashi

Just as every fast has some or the other rules, in the same way there are some strict rules for the Ekadashi fast as well, out of which the strictest rule is that the fasting should not eat rice or any substance made of rice from the tenth day before the Ekadashi date.  But on the next day on Dwadashi, eating rice after breaking the fast is considered very virtuous.

