According to the Hindi Panchang, two Ekadashis are celebrated each month of the year which means 24 Ekadashi are celebrated throughout the year. However, there are 26 Ekadashis celebrated in adhikmas year. Ekadashi fasting has special significance in Sanatan Dharma. Lord Shri Hari Vishnu is worshiped on this day. It is believed that by worshiping Lord Vishnu on Ekadashi, the fasting person gets their wishes fulfilled. List of Major Indian Festivals and Events in 2022: From Holi to Diwali, Eid al-Fitr to Guru Nanak Jayanti, Ganesh Chaturthi to Durga Puja- Get Dates of All Festivities.
According to the Panchang, Ekadashi Tithi are super special dates that fall twice in every month. One is Shukla Paksha and the other is Krishna Paksha. Ekadashi of Shukla Paksha, which comes after Amavasya Tithi and second Ekadashi Tithi of Krishna Paksha, which comes after Purnima Tithi. Altogether there are 24 Ekadashi Tithis in a year. Here are all the Ekadashi in the year 2022-
- January 13, 2022, Thursday
Pausha Putrada Ekadashi
Vaikuntha Ekadashi
- January 28, 2022, Friday
Shattila Ekadashi
- February 12, 2022, Saturday
Jaya Ekadashi
- February 26, 2022, Saturday
Vijaya Ekadashi
- February 27, 2022, Sunday
Gauna Vijaya Ekadashi
Vaishnava Vijaya Ekadashi
- March 14, 2022, Monday
Amalaki Ekadashi
- March 28, 2022, Monday
Papmochani Ekadashi
- April 12, 2022, Tuesday
Kamada Ekadashi
- April 13, 2022, Wednesday
Vaishnava Kamada Ekadashi
- April 26, 2022, Tuesday
Varuthini Ekadashi
- May 12, 2022, Thursday
Mohini Ekadashi
- May 26, 2022, Thursday
Apara Ekadashi
- June 10, 2022, Friday
Nirjala Ekadashi
- June 11, 2022, Saturday
Gauna Nirjala Ekadashi
Vaishnava Nirjala Ekadashi
- June 24, 2022, Friday
Yogini Ekadashi
- July 10, 2022, Sunday
Devshayani Ekadashi
- July 24, 2022, Sunday
Kamika Ekadashi
- August 8, 2022, Monday
Shravana Putrada Ekadashi
- August 23, 2022, Tuesday
Aja Ekadashi
- September 6, 2022, Tuesday
Parsva Ekadashi
- September 7, 2022, Wednesday
Vaishnava Parsva Ekadashi
- September 21, 2022, Wednesday
Indira Ekadashi
- October 6, 2022, Thursday
Papankusha Ekadashi
- October 21, 2022, Friday
Rama Ekadashi
- November 4, 2022, Friday
Devutthana Ekadashi
- November 20, 2022, Sunday
Utpanna Ekadashi
- December 3, 2022, Saturday
Mokshada Ekadashi
- December 4, 2022, Sunday
Vaishnava Mokshada Ekadashi
Guruvayur Ekadashi
- December 19, 2022, Monday
Saphala Ekadashi
Just as every fast has some or the other rules, in the same way there are some strict rules for the Ekadashi fast as well, out of which the strictest rule is that the fasting should not eat rice or any substance made of rice from the tenth day before the Ekadashi date. But on the next day on Dwadashi, eating rice after breaking the fast is considered very virtuous.
