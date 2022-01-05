Ekadashi holds special significance in Hinduism. Ekadashi Tithi that falls twice every month is dedicated to Lord Vishnu. According to the Hindu calendar, there are a total of 24 Ekadashi tithis in a year. Ekadashi fast can be observed by both men and women to manifest good luck and prosperity. According to religious beliefs, worshiping Lord Vishnu on the day of Ekadashi with proper rituals gives freedom from suffering and fulfills wishes. The Ekadashi that falls in the month of Paush is called Paush Putrada Ekadashi. It is also known as Vaikuntha Ekadashi. The first Ekadashi of January will fall on January 13, 2022. Ekadashi Tithi is said to start from 04:49 PM on the evening of January 12, which will continue till 07:49 PM on January 13. Ekadashi 2022 Dates, Tithi & Shubh Muhurat: From Pausha Putrada Ekadashi to Devutthana Ekadashi, Here Are All the Auspicious Dates This Year.

Pausha Putrada Ekadashi or Vaikuntha Ekadashi Vrat Dos and Don'ts:

Clean the temple on this special day.

You must sprinkle Gangajal all over the house. You must offer roli, sandalwood, akshat etc. to the deity.

First perform aarti of Lord Ganesha then perform the aarti of Lord Vishnu and Goddess Lakshmi.

You must worship Laddu Gopal on the day of Paush Putrada Ekadashi, bathe with Panchamrit.

Light a lamp of ghee and place at the root of Tulsi in the evening. By doing this, happiness and peace remain in your house.

On the evening of Putrada Ekadashi, offer water to the Peepal tree and light a lamp of pure ghee.

On the day of Putrada Ekadashi, offer wheat or rice at the Vishnu temple and then distribute it among the poor.

By keeping a fast on this day, worshiping Lord Vishnu according to the scriptural method, childless couples are also said to get children. This fast is considered important in the scriptures. It is described in the scriptures that the date of Ekadashi is very dear to Lord Shri Hari. Aarti, kirtan and worship of Lord Vishnu are done on this day. The specialty of this fast is that for the person who observes this fast, their ancestors go to heaven.

