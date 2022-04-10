Pohela Boishakh is the first day of the Bengali calendar and therefore celebrated as the New Year or the Noboborsho or Naba Barash in West Bengal amongst Bengali communities of Assam and Tripura. It is regarded as a National Holiday in Bangladesh and one of their most significant cultural festivals. Ahead of Pohela Boishakh 2022 (Bengali New Year 2022), let us know about the date, significance, history and celebrations. Mesha Sankranti 2022 in India: Date, Significance and Everything That You Need To Know About Hindu Solar New Year.

Date of Pohela Boishakh 2022

The festival marks the first day of the Bengali Calendar and dates back to the time of the Gregorian Calendar because it is estimated that in approx. 594 is when the Bengali era started. The Bengali calendar is based on a solar cycle and follows the Hindu Calendar system. This year the festival will be celebrated on April 15, Friday.

History and Significance Of Pohela Boishakh

There are many stories that can be credited for the birth or as the cause of the celebration of Pohela Boishakh. One such story that takes more limelight is from the Mughal era of Emperor Akbar. It goes something like this; dues were collected on the last day of Chaitra, and landlords and businesses would close their accounting books and start fresh. They would celebrate that by giving out sweets and buying new clothes, and over time the moment turned into a joyous occasion with festivities looming large.

It is also connected with Hindu spring festivals in different cultures and languages. Pohela Boishakh or Noboborsho promises new beginnings and starting afresh in life with joy and fervent hopes and promises prosperity and growth but to always remember history.

Celebrations of Pohlea Boishakh

Bengali communities all around celebrate by planning Boishakhi rallies and Prabhat Pheri, which takes place at dawn around town. Boishakh Melas are a big rage in towns, and people gather to enjoy the festivities and the grandeur. People decorate their houses with rangoli and flowers to welcome spring. Traditional dances and folk music plays during the festival, and the practice of Haalkatha, which closes an old ledger and starts with a new one, also is an integral part of celebrating Noboborosh.

