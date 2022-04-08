Mesha Sankranti is the celebration of the day the sun enters the Mesha (Aries) zodiac sign. It marks the first day of the solar cycle year, and it is also called Mesha Sankramana or Hindu Solar New Year. The date of the festival is set following the Gregorian calendar, and this festival has different ways that it is observed across the country. The solar cycle year is significant in several regional calendars and witnesses a number of celebrations such as Vishu or Kerala New Year, Baisakhi or Sikh New Year, /Pohela Boishakh or Bengali New Year, Jur Sital or Maithili New Year, Bohag Bihu or Assamese New Year, Puthandu or Tamil New Year and so on. Let us learn more about this occasion in detail. April 2022 Holiday Calendar With Major Indian Festivals and Events: Check List of All Important Dates and Bank Holidays for the Month.

Mesha Sankranti 2022 Date

Mesha Sankranti is the beginning of the solar year cycle. Most Calendars follow only two significant factors: the movements of the Sun and the Moon. The factor named the lunisolar calendar is why many festivals are celebrated in parallel to Baisakhi, and since Mesha Sankranti and Vaisakh coincide, it is celebrated as a new year for many regions. And this year, Mesha Sankranti will be celebrated on April 14.

Significance and Celebrations of Mesha Sankranti

The festival is popularly known as Vaisakh Sankranti and is considered a holy occasion to worship the sun god. People Take baths in sacred water bodies and also pay their offerings to holy places and temples.

The day is significant with starting a new year and celebrating the one gone by expressing gratitude and praying for balance and new aspirations.

This festival is celebrated across different Hindu communities with different names, and all of them have unique aspects and additions like Pana Sankranti or Pohela Boishakh, but one common tradition is of visiting holy shrines and temples and food feasts.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Apr 08, 2022 06:51 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).