Poila Baisakh (Pohela Boishakh), or Noboborsho or Bengali New Year, is the traditional New Year celebration celebrated with great enthusiasm and fervour. It is one of the most important festivals for the Bengali community and usually falls on April 14 or 15, per the Gregorian calendar. It is widely celebrated in West Bengal, Tripura, Assam and Bangladesh. Pohela Boishakh is the first day of the Bengali calendar, which is also Bangladesh's official calendar. This Pohole Boishakh 2024 will be observed on April 14, i.e., Sunday. Also, this year will mark the commencement of the Bengali Era 1431. The Sankranti Moment on Pohela Boishakh is at 09.15 pm on April 13. In this article, learn about Pohela Boishakh's 2024 date, the shubh muhurat, rituals, and the Bengali New Year. Pohela Boishakh Food: From Aloo Posto to Kosha Mangsho, Traditional Bengali Recipes That You Can Make for Noboborsho!

What is the Date of Pohela Boishakh 2024?

The celebrations of Pohela Boishakh 2024 will be observed on Monday, April 15.

What are the timings of Pohela Boishakh 2024?

As per the traditional Hindu calendar, the Sankranti Moment on Pohela Boishakh this year will be observed at 09.15 pm, April 13. Pohela Boishakh Wishes and Noboborsho HD Images to Celebrate Bengali New Year.

What are the Rituals of Pohela Boishakh?

On the day of Pohela Boishakh, homes, streets, and public spaces are cleaned and decorated with colourful decorations and rangolis to welcome the New Year. It is customary for people to buy new clothes for themselves and their families to wear on Pohela Boishakh. Some people take a pre-dawn bath, known as 'noborsho snan', in nearby rivers or water bodies as a purifying ritual to wash away the past year's sins and welcome the New Year with a clean slate. Many people visit places of worship to offer prayers and seek blessings for a prosperous year ahead. Special prayers and religious rituals may also be conducted in homes and community spaces.

What is the Significance of Pohela Boishakh?

The celebration of Pohela Boishakh traces its roots to the traditions of Old Dhaka's Muslim community during Mughal rule and the proclamation of Akbar's tax collection reforms. In Bengali, the word Pohela means 'first', and Boishakh is the first month of the Bengali calendar.

Bengali New Year is referred to in Bengali as Nobo Borsho, where 'Nobo' means new and 'Borsho' means year. In Assam, Pohela Boishakh is celebrated as Bihu, which is also known as Assamese New Year. It is also known as Baisakhi in Punjab, Vishu in Kerala, Puthandu in Tamil Nadu, and Bihu in Assam.

