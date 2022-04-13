Happy Pohela Boishakh 2022! Pohela Boishakh marks the beginning of the first day of the Bengali calendar and is celebrated as Noboborsho or Bengali New Year in Bengali communities around the world. This day marks the occasion of new beginnings and hopes for people. In historical context, the day has its origin in the era of Mughal Emperor Akbar, and the day was observed at the end of the financial year and was celebrated by distributing sweets and festival offerings to the deities. Ahead of Pohela Boishakh or Noboborsho 2022, here's a list of the latest Noboborsho 2022 wishes, Noboborsho images, Happy Pohela Boishakh 2022 wishes, WhatsApp messages, Facebook greetings, SMS, Happy Bengali New Year 2022 messages, Pohela Boishakh HD wallpapers and so on. Pohela Boishakh 2022 Date: When Is Bengali New Year? Know Significance, History and Celebrations Related to Noboborsho.

Pohela Boishakh, over time the festival has become a vital celebration in Bengali communities all across the world. It is celebrated in accordance with the solar cycle and the Hindu calendar. The day is a joyous occasion for people celebrating so we created these messages, greetings and HD images to send to your family and friends. Pohela Boishakh 2022 Food: From Aloo Posto to Kosha Mangsho, Traditional Bengali Recipes That You Can Make for Noboborsho!

Messages and Greetings of Pohela Boishakh 2022

Pohela Boishakh 2022 Messages (Photo Credit: File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: May the New Year's Day and Days Ahead Become One To Cherish All Through. Happy Pohela Boishakh.

Pohela Boishakh 2022 Messages (Photo Credit: File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: Happy Happy Pohela Boishkh to Everyone Celebrating the Bengali New Year! Subho Noboborsho

Pohela Boishakh 2022 Messages (Photo Credit: File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: Let Go of All That Makes You Sad, Ring in Poila Boishakh With Happy Thoughts! Happy Bengali New Year

Pohela Boishakh 2022 Messages (Photo Credit: File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: May all the Roshogollas Fill Your Fife With a Lot of Sweetness. Shubho Noboborsho! Happy Pohela Boishakh

Pohela Boishakh 2022 Messages (Photo Credit: File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: Let's Pray for God to Bless Us with Happiness, Courage and Wealth on this Bengali New Year. Hearty Pohela Boishakh Greetings

Pohela Boishakh also coincides with other spring festivals and also marks the beginning of the solar cycle. The festival is enriched with traditions and customs and celebrated with a lot of zeal.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Apr 13, 2022 04:39 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).